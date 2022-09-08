Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

A Free Pattern in Honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Quilting Daily
0 Comments

We’re sending our condolences to the people of Britain and the Commonwealth countries, as well as the British royal family today in light of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. If you would like to wave the British flag in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth, we offer you this free download of His Royal Union Jack by Joyce Robinson, originally found in the January/February 2014 issue of McCall’s Quilting.

You can quilt along with Tracy as she tries her hand at this royally fascinating pattern.

His Royal Union Jack by Joyce Robinson was originally featured in the January/February 2014 issue of McCall’s Quilting.
Categories: Articles, Events & News, Free Quilt Patterns, Trending

Related Articles

Have a technical question?

 Contact Us

Join the Conversation!

Sign up for our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest content, educational resources, promotions and special news from our partners.


Register