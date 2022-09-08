A Free Pattern in Honor of Queen Elizabeth II

We’re sending our condolences to the people of Britain and the Commonwealth countries, as well as the British royal family today in light of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. If you would like to wave the British flag in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth, we offer you this free download of His Royal Union Jack by Joyce Robinson, originally found in the January/February 2014 issue of McCall’s Quilting.

You can quilt along with Tracy as she tries her hand at this royally fascinating pattern.