A Gallimaufry of Quilts and Topics | Podcast

Karen Cooper and Heather Kinion from the Modern Quilt Guild join Vivika live from the QuiltCon show floor to talk about the luscious quilts they saw. Meanwhile, back in the office, Lori and Tracy chat with managing editor Anissa Arnold. They talk about using chocolate brown as a neutral and read several letters from listeners. In Fine Finishes, they talk about National Craft Month and the non-quilting projects they are currently working on.

Welcome | Tracy and Lori welcome Anissa Arnold to the podcast, then share letters from listeners.

Anissa Arnold, managing editor for Golden Peak Media.

Anissa enjoys doing Sarah Fielke’s block of the month quilts. Here is the perfect example of how Anissa likes to use a brown background to make the bright colors pop!

H. Gattuso – Audubon Society Link- Safe Nesting Materials https://www.audubon.org/news/what-nesting-materials-are-safe-birds

Kelly Fluitt

Kelly Fluitt likes to recycle gum containers to hold small sewing supplies.

Kelly Fluitt uses recycled gum containers to hold her English Paper piecing supplies for sewing on the go.

Dawn Berkshire

Dawn uses Parchment as a pressing cloth.

Dawn stitched together a piece of batting and a piece of shelf liner to create a thread catcher that she keeps next to her sewing machine. When the catcher is full, she uses and lint roller to clean it and starts over.

Open Studios | Vivika talks to Karen Cooper and Heather Kinian of the Modern Quilt Guild

Karen Cooper – Executive Director of the MQG

Heather Kinion – Chair of the MQG Board

The Modern Quilt Guild – www.themodernquiltguild.com

QuiltCon Winners – www.quiltcon.com/2019-winners

For the Love of Squircles by Marla Verner, Sequim, Washington.

My Brain on Technology by Emma Costa, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Designed by Jen McPhilimy, made by members of the Cambridge Quilt Guild.

Fine Finishes | National Craft Month

Anissa

Here is the door Anissa found in the giveaway pile at the office.

Anissa painted this plastic flower to look like a succulent.

Anissa’s finished project in the garden. It’s just waiting for spring so she can plant some flowers.

Tracy

Tracy’s Scones

Preheat Oven to 450 Degrees

1¼ Cups All-Purpose Flour

2¼ teaspoons double-acting baking powder

3 Tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup butter

2 eggs – reserve 2 Tablespoons

1/3 cup milk

Dried blueberries, cherries, currants, raisins

Sift together flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Cut in the butter using a pastry blender or 2 knives, until butter is the size of peas. If you are adding in dried fruit, mix it in now. Make a well in the dry ingredients. Pour in liquid ingredients and mix together until just mixed together. Handle the dough as little as possible. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Roll or pat it until it is ¾ inch thick. Cut into 12 diamonds or triangles. Put scones on a baking sheet. Brush with reserved egg and sprinkle with sugar if you like. Bake for approximately 15 minutes until golden brown.

Lori

Shannon Fabrics – https://blog.shannonfabrics.com/blog/2019/12/13/stick-horse-and-plush-toy-sewing-patterns

Stick Horses – www.Rustichorseshoe.com



