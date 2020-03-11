A Gallimaufry of Quilts and Topics | Podcast

Karen Cooper and Heather Kinion from the Modern Quilt Guild join Vivika live from the QuiltCon show floor to talk about the luscious quilts they saw. Meanwhile, back in the office, Lori and Tracy chat with managing editor Anissa Arnold. They talk about using chocolate brown as a neutral and read several letters from listeners. In Fine Finishes, they talk about National Craft Month and the non-quilting projects they are currently working on.
EPISODE SUMMARY:
Welcome | Tracy and Lori welcome Anissa Arnold to the podcast, then share letters from listeners.
Open Studios | Vivika talks to Karen Cooper and Heather Kinian of the Modern Quilt Guild
Fine Finishes | National Craft Month
Tracy’s Scones
Preheat Oven to 450 Degrees
1¼ Cups All-Purpose Flour
2¼ teaspoons double-acting baking powder
3 Tablespoons sugar
½ teaspoon salt
¼ cup butter
2 eggs – reserve 2 Tablespoons
1/3 cup milk
Dried blueberries, cherries, currants, raisins
Sift together flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Cut in the butter using a pastry blender or 2 knives, until butter is the size of peas. If you are adding in dried fruit, mix it in now. Make a well in the dry ingredients. Pour in liquid ingredients and mix together until just mixed together. Handle the dough as little as possible. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Roll or pat it until it is ¾ inch thick. Cut into 12 diamonds or triangles. Put scones on a baking sheet. Brush with reserved egg and sprinkle with sugar if you like. Bake for approximately 15 minutes until golden brown.
