We’re excited to bring you this oh-sew simple tutorial on how to nest seams when quilting! Nesting seams refers to the technique of aligning and interlocking the seams of adjacent fabric pieces, creating a seamless and cohesive appearance. While it may seem like a small detail, mastering the art of nesting seams can elevate the overall look of your quilt and improve its durability. Let me show you how it works and what it looks like, along with some great patriotic quilts that will give you a chance to put this technique to good use!

Step-by-Step Instructions on Nesting Seams

The example here shows the directions seams are pressed, patch by patch, row by row in a Nine-Patch quilt block. Note the arrows that show you which way to press your seams.

1 In row 1 of your block, the seams are pressed in opposite directions, away from the center patch as shown. 2 In row 2 of the block, the seams are both pressed in toward the center patch. 3 Row 3 is the same as row 1: the seams are pressed away from the center patch. 4 When joining the rows, place the top row on top of the middle row, right sides together. The center patch will “nest” in between the seams of the center top patch. You should be able to feel the seams snug together nicely. 5 Repeat the same technique when adding the bottom row. 6 Alternate the direction of the pressed seams. Here, the row seams are both pressed away from the center row.

Time to Test the Technique

Nesting your seams helps your blocks lay nice and flat and ensures that your blocks are accurate. Test this technique with the Nine-Patches in one of our favorite patriotic quilts, United in Gratitude.

This quilt meets the requirements established by the Quilt of Valor® Foundation. It features only three fabrics and sews together nicely when you nest your seams!

Scrap It Up

We all know that Bonnie Hunter is the master of scrap quilts and this quilt does not disappoint. It’s one I have always wanted to make and now might just be the time to dig into my scrap basket and get started.

The more seams your quilt has, the more important nesting your seams and keeping your quilt top flat become. Our piecing and assembly diagrams in this pattern show you the best way to press and will help keep everything the going the right way ‘round!

Finish Projects With Ease

This time of year my dining table is topped with the New England Star Table Runner I designed. Pressing your seams correctly helps this come project come together in a snap.

Now Go Nest Your Heart Out

Now that you know how to nest seams when quilting, it’s time to get out there and try it yourself! This technique may seem simple, but it can be a real game-changer as you sew. When you align and interlock the seams, magic happens. So say goodbye to unsightly bulk, achieve better accuracy and create quilts that simply look amazing — give it a try! And be sure to share the results with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.