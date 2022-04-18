A Love Affair with Quilts: Trunk Show with Kathy McNeil

Kathy McNeil’s hand-appliquéd quilts draw the viewer in. Her artful use of colorful scraps and stitching creates texture and a painterly effect that’s full of surprises.

When Kathy McNeil saw her first appliquéd landscape quilt, she fell in love. The quilt looked like a painting and she was mesmerized.

She read everything she could about appliqué and dove right in. Hand appliqué is her technique of choice. “I love the rhythm and serenity it gives me, and the ease of being able to rip it out when a new idea or inspiration carries me away.”

McNeil begins her quilts with a sketch. The elements are traced and cut and the focal images created first. This method provides her the opportunity to move things around and change the story. Her inspiration comes from nature and events in her life. New Blessings heralded the arrival of her first grandchild. “A golden chick represents the child, her proud parents looking on as the grandfather crows over the event.” Hand-embroidered embellishments complete the image. She said she decides what the background needs once the “characters” are placed.

New Blessings 38″ x 24″

“Birds are easy subjects to create with fabric and thread. The contour of their feathers captures their shapes. Dramatic colors make them beautiful.” She adds each piece separately, each fabric selected to add the nuances of color. “I use mainly small-scale cotton prints and batiks. Choosing them is a wonderful treasure hunt of just the right color, implied texture, or curve.”

She recommends Apliquick interfacing and glue for help turning the edges of the smaller pieces, and uses their tools for holding and maneuvering the pieces.

McNeil likes to add small details and surprises for the viewer to find for interest and fun. A small frog is hiding under the reeds in Heron Happiness and a hint of a birdhouse, made with the shadow trapunto technique, can be seen in the chickadee block in Audubon’s Christmas.

Heron Happiness 53″ x 57

Silk dupioni is one of McNeil’s favorite background fabrics. “Silk has always invoked visual and tactile images of classic elegance.” She used silk in Heron Happiness. Hand appliquéing the herons first, she created the sashiko patterns, and then quilted each panel from the back. Hand embroidery was added to both sides and the panels were put together with sashing, creating individual vignettes. When a quilt is made this way, McNeil does the machine quilting on each block before they are connected. Both Audubon Christmas and Heron Happiness were made this way.

Audubon’s Christmas 47″ x 52″

Roseate Spoonbills was created in response to a beach adventure. Some elegant-looking birds were seen at a distance but, once she got up close, their bills were so comical she just had to recreate these birds in a quilt. “Exploring the character and habitat, often leads me to the background setting.” Here, the sky is hand painted with Seta silk paints, and the water is strip pieced with many fabrics and some scraps of lace.

Roseate Spoonbills 60″ x 42″

The birds in Dancing Cranes were given playful personalities; machine embroidery and elegant borders complete the piece. One of McNeil’s favorite parts of quilting is planning interesting borders. “Innovative borders add an extra layer of excitement and discovery to enhance the visual impact of your quilt. Use them to enrich your color scheme, dramatize a theme, bring unity, balance, or create movement.

Dancing Cranes 47″ x 52″

“We quilters are birds of a feather, passionate about sharing tips, and our quilt stories and joy with others.”

Find more about Kathy at kathymcneilquilts.com

This article originally appeared in the Love of Quilting March/April 2022 issue.