1 Q: What kinds of projects are best for wool?

Erin: Wool is extremely versatile! Felted wool can be used for appliqué and un-felted wool can be great for piecing. It’s probably best to start small to see if you like working with it.

Tricia: I’ve used wool in a number of projects: wall hangings, placemats, pillows and throw-size quilts. I agree with Erin that it’s best to start small. I also think it’s easiest to select larger projects that can be pieced in smaller sections. Look at Paula Stoddard’s Dreaming of Spring design below. She added wool appliqué to her project one block at a time.

2 Q: What are the different kinds of wool people use?

Erin: The most common type of wool used in appliqué is felted wool. Craft felt, made of bonded fibers, is also available at many craft stores. You won’t find it as durable for a quilted project as you will an un-felted natural wool, or felted wool you can find through your local quilt shop or online.

Tricia: I can’t say I’ve ever used craft felt for a quilted project. It seems like it would be too lightweight to get the dimensional effect I want to see if I’m adding wool appliqué to a project. I look for a fabric made of 100% wool, either un-felted or already felted. It’s becoming easier to find already felted wool in a design pattern such as a check, plaid or floral pattern. If I’m looking for a patterned fabric I generally purchase un-felted fabric and felt it (see the “washing wool” question below for one felting method).

Personally, I just love a hand-dyed felted wool. Many dyers have perfected their dye process to produce a felted fabric with even color saturation. I’m really attracted to felted fabric where the dye process produced a nice subtle variation of shades, caused by color settling unevenly over the surface of the wool. Check out woolylady.com to see some more examples of wonderful wool fabrics for appliqué.

3 Q: How do I choose the best thread for my project?

Erin: It depends on how much you want your stitches to show and how confident you are in your stitching. If you are new to this technique you may want to choose a thread that matches your appliqué patches while you are learning. That way any irregular stitches won’t show up as much. If you really want to have your thread be part of the design there are a myriad of lovely threads that will really stand out.

Tricia: I love to use a variety of threads for wool appliqué because they add texture to my designs. Right or wrong, sometimes irregular stitching can also add to the whimsy–if that’s the impression I’m trying to achieve. When working with a variety of wool weights and textures I make a small test piece made of a sampling of the backing and wool fabric. I use the tester to try out threads if I’m planning to use a variety of weights in the project.

Examples of felted and un-felted wool fabrics.

4 Q: Do I wash my wool before I appliqué and can I wash the project after I’ve finished?

Erin: Your wool needs to be felted for this type of appliqué so it won’t fray. If you select un-felted wool run it through the washing machine with hot water and dry with a high heat setting. Once your block is done you can hand wash it or run it through the gentle cycle on your washing machine. Wet wool is very heavy so it might not be a good idea to wash a large quilt with lots of appliqué. Felted wool won’t fray but should still be treated gently.

Tricia: After using the method Erin described above for washing wool fabric, you might also ask about ironing it. I know when I’ve felted wool it comes out of the dryer looking a bit puffy and uneven. Un-felted wool can certainly be used straight from the dryer, but if you want a smoother look to the fabric it does need to be ironed. I never place a medium or hot iron directly on wool, because it can leave a shiny finish or change the nice texture.

Instead, I place an ironing sheet, tissue paper, or even a slightly dampened handkerchief between the iron and the wool to flatten the fabric before I cut out the appliqué patches for my projects. And, as you add appliqué patches to your project you might want to consider a wool pressing mat to help keep shapes nice and even, to prevent flattening them so you keep the lovely dimensional effect of wool appliqué.