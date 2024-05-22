A Patchwork of Ways to Care, Share, and Explore Quilting

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Quilting is more than just a craft; it’s a dynamic community where creativity and camaraderie thrive. Ideas are sparked and shared, techniques are taught and tested, and meaningful causes are championed.

Whether it’s the warm atmosphere of a traditional quilt guild meeting or the lively discussions in virtual quilting groups on Facebook, the quilting community is always buzzing with interaction.

We are thrilled to provide another avenue for you to care, share, and explore together with our broad audience of fellow quilters. The Community Sampler page is included in every issue of Love of Quilting. It is a space dedicated to YOUR creations, YOUR stories, and YOUR passion. We value your contribution to our community and can’t wait to share it with others. Read on for a sampling.

Quilters Give

Quilters are known to be not only creative makers, but also generous givers.



Quilts of Valor® LongArmy volunteers quilt tops made by other volunteers.

The Quilts of Valor® Foundation’s LongArmy is a group of volunteers that donate their time and talents to QOVF groups and individual members without access to longarming services. These special volunteers have an important role in helping create the 30,000 Quilts of Valor® that are awarded annually to veterans and active-duty service members.

This is a great way for longarm quilters to network in their community and practice their quilting skills. Most local QOVF groups provide batting and backing fabric. Interested longarm quilters are encouraged to join the LongArmy.



Luke Haynes and Nicole Leth make Affirmation Quilts for public spaces around the country.

Affirmation Quilt Project: In 2020, Luke Haynes partnered with mental health activist/public artist/writer Nicole Leth to combine her anonymous acts of compassion with his handmade quilts. Together, they started creating and leaving Affirmation Quilts in public spaces around the country. Luke personally makes every quilt, and Nicole hand-paints an original Affirmation. Whoever finds the anonymous quilt may take it and do as they wish with it.

Press from this project started an international movement in which artists from all over the world started creating handmade affirmation quilts of their own and leaving them, freely and anonymously, in their own communities.

Quilters Make

Every issue of Love of Quilting is packed with inspiring quilt patterns. We love to see and share how our readers interpret them, applying their own innovative spin.



Martha (Markey) Duensing shares her version of Cozy Moments.

Martha (Markey) Duensing of La Center, Wash., wrote, “I am very proud of my finished Cozy Moments quilt, and I would like to share my photo of the quilt with Angela Huffman.”

We forwarded the note to Huffman, co-host of Love of Quilting TV, who replied, “Absolutely lovely! It looks like light breaking through a window on a chilly winter’s day. Please let her know how much I love it!” Thank you, Martha, for also allowing us to share your version with our readers. Find the Cozy Moments pattern in Love of Quilting January/February 2022 and the Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting TV Series 3900 Pattern eBook.



Iris Howard’s version of B.J. Santema’s Oh Lolly Lolly.

When Iris Howard made her version of B.J. Santema’s Oh Lolly Lolly pattern featured in the Love of Quilting May/June 2021 issue, she made a discovery well into her project. Howard says, “I discovered last night that I have used six circles in every flower instead of the five that the pattern calls for.” Howard realized this after appliquéing all nine blocks.

However, she had so much fun that even after discovering her mistake, she’s thinking of making another version and following the pattern more closely. She said, “Instead of making 420 circles for the flowers as I did for this project, I would only have to make 350.”

A Grandfather’s Caps Become a Memory Quilt

A dear friend had hundreds of her grandfather’s caps and asked quilter Kimberly Bejot if she could make a memory quilt out of them.



Kimberly Bejot made this memory quilt for her friend from a collection of a grandfather’s baseball hats.

Bejot took a front panel from each, arranging several in a circle to represent a flower. She then added denim pockets with additional patches from other caps to make it even more special. As the grandfather was a bean farmer, the quilt took on special meaning. When Bejot’s friend wrapped it around herself the very first time, she said it felt like a hug from her grandpa.

A Quilter’s Solution

Mary Kline’s new church building had too many echoes. Members wanted to buy a tapestry, but $20,000 was out of their budget.



Mary Kline collaborated with her church family to make a 10’ x 20’ triptych quilt.

They asked Kline, part of the committee, if she could make a quilt to cover the 10′ x 20′ area. Her husband thought of the base idea, and an artist on the committee drew it out. Kline then worked from a 5″ x 7″ photo of the concept. The entire church family is represented through donated fabrics, and there are two wheelchairs, canes, and eight skin colors—a good representation of their church family.

Best Of

Our Quilting Daily articles provide a wealth of inspiration and information to keep you up to date on all things quilting. It can be challenging to keep up. Here’s a sampling of top trending articles we’ve highlighted for Love of Quilting readers on our Community Sampler page—don’t miss out!



Learn how to upsize—or downsize—almost any quilt block!

Learn how to make any quilt block bigger—or smaller—with some super simple math. From squares and rectangles to more complicated designs like hourglass units, triangle-squares, and Flying Geese, Gigi Levsen, editor of sister title McCall’s Quilting, shares top tips for resizing any quilt block. These practical techniques will provide you with another creative way to make any quilt pattern your own.



Add stylish detail to your quilt binding—while also making it easier to finish your quilts than ever!

Flanged Quilt Binding by Machine: What if we told you there’s a way to add extra detail to a quilt binding? That you can complete it much faster than the traditional technique? That there would be zero hand sewing? And that the quilt binding would look beautiful from both the front and the back of the quilt? Flanged quilt binding by machine does all that, and it’s very easy to learn. In fact, once you try it you may find it becomes your go-to method for binding quilts. Demonstration video included.



Maria Umhey designed this perennial reader-favorite pattern, Cow Paths.

What is it about this quilt that makes Cow Paths such a longtime reader favorite? It could be the make-in-a-weekend simplicity of piecing, the homey colorway. It could be the ease of customizing the colors. Or it could be its timeless appeal of traditional, graphic patchwork.

Maria Umhey’s design was inspired by her fun as a little girl following the cow paths in her grandfather’s pasture. This one-block design (except for those two maverick blocks Umhey snuck in—can you spot them?) is fat-quarter friendly, too. It uses six fat quarters, each of three colors. Don’t miss this “quilter’s quilt” pattern!

How to Share Your Love of Quilting

Join us as we explore the wonderful world of quilting communities and the bonds that bring us together, one stitch at a time. Share what you’re making and what’s going on in your quilting community on Love of Quilting’s Community Sampler page. Send me an email and a high-resolution digital image: [email protected]. Include “Community Sampler” in your subject line.