A Purrfect Way to Spend the Dog Days of Summer

As the Covid-19 crisis continues, a quick glance through my favorite quilting blogs and websites tells me that “wellness” is trending, and quilters are amongst those who are leading the charge! We’ve seen an unprecedented effort by fabric enthusiasts stepping up to sew face masks for front line workers and at-risk members of our communities. Quilting webinars and virtual events are there to feed the quilters’ souls. As we move through these challenging times, it’s good to also remember the needs of our homeless four-legged friends who are being cared for in shelters. Wouldn’t they appreciate a little wellness too?

Kennel mats make a soft place to rest and provide refuge for a sheltered animal. Why not use the dog days of summer to take inventory of your fabric scraps and leftover batting—perfect ingredients to use for a kennel mat or bed for sheltered pups and kitties!

Save your tiny scraps and selvages to use as stuffing in dog beds.

Even small batting leftovers can be joined to make the right sized mats!

I’m guessing most quilters have more than a few ugly fabrics in their stashes. I know I do! Some of my “uglies” are hand-me-downs from the 1970s, while others have simply fallen out of favor as styles changed. Kennel mats are a great way to get these rogue fabrics out of your stash.

Maybe you have that offbeat spool of lime green thread that doesn’t match your extensive Civil-War reproduction stash. Guess what! The four-legged residents at your shelter don’t give a wag about what color the thread is!

Any color will work!

Our furry friends aren’t looking for perfect quilting, so here’s a great place to practice your straight lines, stipples, and feathers.

Before making your kennel mats, it’s best to check with your local shelter or animal rescue organization to get information on their needs, size preferences, and restrictions. Keep in mind that 100% cotton fabric should be used, and it should be prewashed. The mats shouldn’t have trims, embellishments, or pieces that can be chewed off, including handles and binding.

Kennel Mat Instructions

To make a kennel mat, first determine the finished size of the mat you would like to make (12” x 18” is a good size for the smaller critters).

1. Cut 2 pieces of fabric and 1 piece of batting 1” larger than the finished size.

2. Layer the two pieces of fabric, right sides together.

3. Place the batting on top of fabric layers.

4. Stitch through all layers around edges, using a ½” seam allowance. Leave a 6” opening for turning.

5. Trim corners close to stitching.

6. Turn fabric/batting layers right side out.

Push out corners and seams. Press and tuck seam allowances at opening to inside.

7. Topstitch around the mat, ¼” from edge.

8. Quilt the layers together, using small stitches (so little claws don’t get caught in them).

Easy peasy right?

If you’re inclined to make a larger dog bed, check out this great pattern at QuiltingDaily.com.

This summer, why not let your dog-day afternoons include some sewing for our furry friends? You don’t need to be a purrfect sewist to make a difference to homeless pets. When you’ve finished you may want to make a special pet-inspired quilt for yourself! If so, check out QuiltingDaily.com for these adorable dog- and cat-themed quilt patterns: