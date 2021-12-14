A Quilting Daily Christmas: Our Favorite Patterns and Recipes

The Christmas spirit is officially upon us here at the Quilting Daily offices. Visions of peanut brittle and quilting by the fire are dancing in our heads, and we’re doing our absolute best to stay on task – with varying levels of success. Today we wanted to share with you some of our favorite holiday patterns and recipes. From tree skirts to bed quilts and yummy Christmas treats that you can share with those you love, these are just a few of our favorite things.

I pull this quilt out of my storage chifforobe every Christmas. The cheerful colors and lighthearted prints always make me smile and give a quick jumpstart to decorating for the season. One of my favorite ways to make a quilt is to re-imagine a vintage quilt block with new fabrics and layouts. I especially love the look of quilts with curved piecing, and (sometimes!) enjoy the challenge of that technique. I made this quilt based on a pattern that featured the Mill Wheel block that was originally published in McCall’s Quilting July/August 1996 issue. Find the free Mill Wheel quilt pattern here.

My husband and I raised four children, so there were quite a few teachers to remember every year at Christmastime! The Banana Nut Bread recipe I’m sharing here has been in my family for generations, and the single recipe divided by three makes perfect mini-loaves for gift giving. My ultra-simple presentation was to wrap the loaves in colored plastic wrap (once it was completely cooled) and apply Christmas gift to/from stickers to each; I would load them all in a large basket and make my gift-giving rounds.

Banana Nut Bread

1 ¾ cups flour

1 ¼ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

2/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup vegetable shortening

2 eggs

2 tablespoons milk

1 cup mashed ripe bananas (about 3, brown/spotted)

¼ cup chopped nuts (optional)

Stir together flour, baking powder, soda, and salt. Set aside.

In a mixer bowl beat sugar and shortening with electric mixer until light, scraping sides of bowl often. Add eggs, one at a time, and the milk, beating until smooth after each addition. Add flour mixture and banana alternately to creamed mixture, beating until smooth after each addition. Fold in nuts.

Turn batter into a lightly greased 8” x 4” x 2” loaf pan. Bake in a 350° oven for 60-65 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted near the center come out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool. For easier slicing, wrap and store overnight.

Makes one loaf.

Note: For 6 mini loaves (5” x 2 ½” x 2”), double above recipe and bake about 30 minutes.

Don’t miss a new holiday favorite: the Piece on Earth Holiday Countdown. If you find yourself knee-deep in planning, quilting, shopping, gift-wrapping, and cooking, gift yourself a little something that will lighten your heart and lift your spirits! Tracy Mooney, editor of Quiltmaker magazine, Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts, and co-host of the Quilt & Tell Podcast has lovingly curated a blizzard of quilty goodness.

~ Valerie Uland

Editor, Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting

I am not good at making scrappy quilts – there I said it! I love the look of them however, and greatly appreciate the delightful beauty of all those fabrics coming together in one quilt, I just have a hard time achieving it myself. I think my design training kicks in and I try to be too matchy and I just get frustrated. Not the case with what is probably my all-time favorite Christmas quilt, The Right Slice. I LOVE how this quilt turned out and it lives on my bed from Thanksgiving to New Years. It’s super easy and guaranteed to make a dent in your stash.

In my family, we also have a favorite holiday treat to make and give to our friends and family. Homemade peanut brittle is my go-to gift for the holidays. Wrapped up in a pretty little cellophane bag or packed in a holiday tin and it’s ready to go! Click here to download the recipe.

~ Denise Starck

Editorial Director, Quilting

Ever since I made the Star of Wonder Christmas Tree skirt, it’s become a big part of the celebrations leading up to Christmas in my house. Once we set up the tree and put the skirt under it, we decorate the tree with lights and ornaments, then we sit back admire our work while enjoying a cup of hot cocoa. The tree skirt is a simple pattern but looks fantastic; if you’d like to make it a part of your holiday celebrations you can download the pattern here.

My hot cocoa recipe is simple and easily customized but delicious and satisfying.

Hot Cocoa



¼ c. unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ c. granulated sugar

¼ c. semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/8 tsp. salt

1 tsp. vanilla extract

4 c. milk (or your choice of milk alternative)

Combine ingredients in a medium saucepan and heat on medium, stirring constantly, making sure the chocolate chips melt into the mixture. Remove from heat just before it comes to a boil and serve with your favorite toppings.

~ Gigi Levsen

Editor, McCall’s Quilting magazine

My family celebrates is Scandinavian heritage every year at the holidays with festive decorations, Danish flags hung on the tree, and these amazing spice cookies. The secret ingredient? Black pepper! I love this Christmas Traditions pattern featuring Dala horses – it would look lovely with all our traditional décor for the season!

Pfeffernuesse

Danish/German Pepper Cookies

3 sticks butter

½ tsp cloves

1 ½ cup sugar

½ tsp black pepper

½ cup molasses

2 tsp cinnamon

¼ cup whiskey (or milk)

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp anise extract

5 ½ cups flour

Cream together sugar and butter



Gradually add molasses, whiskey, vanilla and anise



Sift together dry ingredients and combine with butter mixture



Line a 13 x 9 pan with a long waxed paper, making sure at least 8″ of paper extend over the sides of the pan. Press dough into pan, then cover with the extended waxed paper. Refrigerate overnight.

Use the edges of waxed paper to pull the dough out of the pan. Slice cookies into the 1″ squares, ¼” thick

Bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar when cool.

~ Vivika DeNegre

Editor, Quilting Arts Magazine

Happy Holidays from us to you! And we want to know, what are some of your favorite holiday patterns and recipes?