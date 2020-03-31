Sneak Peek Week: A Quilting Product Roundup of Epic Proportions

|Sponsored| This past week on the Quilting Daily and Sew Daily Facebook pages, we gave you a sneak peek at the hottest sewing and quilting releases for spring from a few of our trusted sponsors. Take a look at what’s new on the quilting front below!

At Quilting Daily we love sneak peek week and we hope that you did too! This time we joined Tracy, Lori, Ginger, and Vivika as they gave us a first look at a number of new, beautiful, and interesting quilting products from C&T Publishing, Banyan Batiks by Northcott Fabrics, and the Studio Arts Quilting Associates, Inc. Let’s dive in and see exactly what they were able to round up for us and how each of these amazing products can continue to inspire us and feed our quilting habit.

C&T Publishing

Tracy and Ginger were first up with a sneak peek at three of C&T Publishing’s latest sewing and quilting books. With unlimited design inspiration and pure aesthetic intrigue, these stunning books will no doubt trigger your quilt cravings. Our two book-loving editors compared what they love most about these gorgeous publications. They also discuss which featured quilts within these publications that they love the most.

Sneak Peek: C&T Publishing Latest Sewing and Quilting Books Take a peek with Tracy and Ginger at three of C&T Publishing's latest sewing and quilting books! Watch as they tell you all about them and share some of their favorite quilts. Learn more and shop at www.ctpub.com! Posted by Fons & Porter's Love of Quilting on Monday, March 23, 2020

Banyan Batiks by Northcott Fabrics

The 2020 lineup of Banyan Batiks from Northcott Fabrics was up next. This gorgeous lineup consisted of some luscious rayons and some super-unusual selections including a plaid and a diagonal mist. Lori and Tracy show us the scarves that they made from these beautiful materials and fill us in on which quilts use batik rayon. We also love that they gave us a peek inside some of our upcoming magazines to see which quilts pair best with which collections.

Sneak Peek: Banyan Batiks from Northcott Fabrics The 2020 line-up of Banyan Batiks from Northcott Fabrics is here and we’ve got a first look! Lori and Tracy share how they would recommend using some of the collections including some luscious rayons. Learn more and shop at www.banyanbatiks.com. Posted by Fons & Porter's Love of Quilting on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc.

Our final peek of the week came from our friends at Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc. Vivika joined Deborah Boschert, the incoming President of SAQA to celebrate this organization from the QuiltCon 2020 show floor. Filmed live in Austin, TX during this year’s show from February 20-23, watch as Vivika and Deborah peruse a variety of beautiful art quilts created by SAQA members and discuss the benefits of being a SAQA member.

Sneak Peek: SAQA Live from QuiltCon Vivika joins Deborah Boschert, the incoming President of Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc. to celebrate SAQA from the QuiltCon 2020 show floor! Watch as they peruse a variety of beautiful art quilts created by SAQA members and discuss the benefits of being a SAQA member. Learn more about SAQA at www.saqa.com. Posted by Quilting Arts on Friday, March 27, 2020

BONUS: Sewing Sneak Peek

Take a look at what’s new from our friends RNK Distributing, home of the Embellish and Floriani Embroidery brands.

Sneak Peek: New from RNK in Spring 2020 New spring releases from RNK Distributing are here, with goodies from Embellish and Floriani Embroidery. We've got the first look! Amanda and Kate of Sew News and Creative Machine Embroidery share how they would put these products to work. Learn more and shop at https://www.rnkdistributing.com/ Posted by Sew Daily on Friday, March 27, 2020

If you want to see the other Sewing Sneak Peeks, head over to the Sew Daily Facebook page and scroll back. And while you’re there you should probably subscribe to fill your feed with sew-tastic inspiration!

We hope you’ve enjoyed this spring sneak peek!

