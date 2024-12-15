Shopping Cart

A Scrappy Boro Box: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4504

Vanessa Lyman
The Japanese tradition of boro bags (“boro” is the Japanese word for “visible mending”) is a wonderful way to expand your scrap quilting joy! Guest Robin O’Neil joins host Sara Gallegos to instruct you how to create a soft-sided boro box, covering it with scrap fabric and creative stitching. Dig into your scrap stash and break out some sashiko-friendly thread for today’s episode of Love of Quilting

Tools Used in This Episode

12” x 12” posterboard for template 

Fusible stabilizer 

All your pretty scraps 

Embroidery floss or Perle cotton (5, 8, and 12 weight all work) 

Thimble 

Sahsiko needle (or whatever you can get your thread through!) 

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting & Fabric

Fabrics Used: Robin used a pile of pretty scraps from her personal collection

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find directions for creating boro boxes in the 4500 series eBooklet!

