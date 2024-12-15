A Scrappy Boro Box: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4504

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

The Japanese tradition of boro bags (“boro” is the Japanese word for “visible mending”) is a wonderful way to expand your scrap quilting joy! Guest Robin O’Neil joins host Sara Gallegos to instruct you how to create a soft-sided boro box, covering it with scrap fabric and creative stitching. Dig into your scrap stash and break out some sashiko-friendly thread for today’s episode of Love of Quilting!

Tools Used in This Episode

✓ 12” x 12” posterboard for template ✓ Fusible stabilizer ✓ All your pretty scraps ✓ Embroidery floss or Perle cotton (5, 8, and 12 weight all work) ✓ Thimble ✓ Sahsiko needle (or whatever you can get your thread through!)

Batting & Fabric

Fabrics Used: Robin used a pile of pretty scraps from her personal collection Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find directions for creating boro boxes in the 4500 series eBooklet!

