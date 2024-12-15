A Scrappy Boro Box: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4504
The Japanese tradition of boro bags (“boro” is the Japanese word for “visible mending”) is a wonderful way to expand your scrap quilting joy! Guest Robin O’Neil joins host Sara Gallegos to instruct you how to create a soft-sided boro box, covering it with scrap fabric and creative stitching. Dig into your scrap stash and break out some sashiko-friendly thread for today’s episode of Love of Quilting!
Tools Used in This Episode
✓
12” x 12” posterboard for template
✓
Fusible stabilizer
✓
All your pretty scraps
✓
Embroidery floss or Perle cotton (5, 8, and 12 weight all work)
✓
Thimble
✓
Sahsiko needle (or whatever you can get your thread through!)
Tools Used Throughout the Series
✓
Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF
✓
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
✓
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
✓
Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut
✓
Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio
Batting & Fabric
Fabrics Used: Robin used a pile of pretty scraps from her personal collection
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published In
You’ll find directions for creating boro boxes in the 4500 series eBooklet!
From our Shop
