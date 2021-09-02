A Spooky Reminder Part 2: Halloween Quilting is Coming!

Mwah ah ahhhh! If you loved part one of our spooky Halloween Quilting Roundup, then you’re going to die for part two! We love Halloween quilting and decor and we’re primed to turn this year’s Halloween quilting nightmares into a beautiful yet spooky reality. Let’s dive into our next set of Halloween inspiration, shall we?

Candy Corn Quilt

This sweet little quilt is perfect for your Halloween treat table!

Fright Night Wallhanging

Fright Night wallhanging designed by Patrick Lose

Enjoy the Fright Night wallhanging designed by Patrick Lose from Celebration Fall 2014 issue. Raw edge appliqués make this a great project for Halloween crafting time with the kids.

Happy Halloween Quilt

Happy Halloween throw-size quilt by Debra Finan

Happy Halloween throw-size quilt by Debra Finan is a quick and easy sewing project. This fun quilt is one that any Halloween lover will want to make.

October Fun Quilt

October Fun Quilt designed by Cyndi Hershey

Enjoy the October Fun Quilt designed by Cyndi Hershey from Love of Quilting September October 2012 issue. Plan a Halloween party using this quilt as your inspiration. Put it on the table when you decorate!

Fang Table Topper

Fang Table Topper designed by Carmen Schell

Enjoy the Fang Table Topper designed by Carmen Schell from Quilty. Halloween has never been cuter.

Those are our Halloween Quilting and Decor Favorites this year, what are yours? Are you working on any spooky projects this year?