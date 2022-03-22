A Spring-tastic Lineup of Spring Quilts

Spring, is that you? No, it couldn’t be. Actually, whether it feels like it or not, the first day of spring was Sunday, March 20. It’s here and we’ve got all the springy quilts that you could ever want to dig into this spring. And if you’re looking for even more springtime inspiration, check out our Best of Spring Quilts Lookbook with 27 spring quilt patterns that will leave you feeling like you’re frolicking in a field of spring flowers. Or at least breathing air that doesn’t hurt your face anymore.

Let spring begin!

The soft curves of the appliqué play nicely with the angles of the piecing in Chatsworth Garden by Jo Moury. The center features delicate, soft-toned flowers which are repeated in the setting triangles. It’s a great project for intermediate quilters!

Chatsworth Garden by Jo Moury

Dresden plates dance and spin to create visual interest and a fresh approach to this classic design. Foundation pieced Dresden Plates create an exciting visual in the Crazy for Dresden quilt by Gina Gempesaw. While we offer directions for foundation piecing the Dresden blades, you can improv piece or crazy piece them if you prefer.

Crazy for Dresden quilt by Gina Gempesaw

Hop into spring with a cute seasonal quilt— Bunny Treats by Charisma Horton! Adorable bunnies, striped Easter eggs and carrots come together for the perfect springtime quilt pattern. You’ll love how simple and fun it is to make!

Bunny Treats by Charisma Horton

Make a fast finish table runner with an easy pattern! Form minimalistic flowers with beautiful batiks to make the perfect center piece for the spring season. Pink and purple give the Pretty Blossoms Quilt by Abigail Dolinger a springtime quality, but use any color of fabric to match your style!

Easy-to-piece blocks frame a lovely appliqued vine of flowers, buds, and berries. It’s easy with fusible applique. Follow our Sew Easy lesson for helpful tips in making the bias strip vine. This Floral Mantle Quilt by Denise Russell is one quilt that simply blossoms with charm.

Cheerful colors and birdie appliques combine to make this adorable baby quilt— Twitter Quilt by Meags & Me. A simple, staggered arrangement of pinwheel blocks frames a sweet ensemble of birds. A white background beautifully showcases the bright, fun fabrics from Moda Fabrics (Mama’s Cottage). Two different bird appliques gives you the option to create you own custom flock on your quilt top.

Twitter Quilt by Meags & Me

There’s a spring-tastic lineup for you! What quilts will you be digging into this spring?