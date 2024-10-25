Expert Review: Adventures in Fabric Cutting

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

McCall’s Quilting Magazine Editor and expert quilter, Gigi Levsen, has another new fav quilting tool—the Olfa Ergonomic Rotary Cutter. Read on for her expert review on this fabric cutting tool.

This article is sponsored by OLFA.

How’s your quilting practice going these days? As usual, I’m starting a bunch of projects for various purposes and deadlines and pretty much just growing my unfinished projects pile. I do try to finish things here and there but somehow, it’s so easy to start a new project with a lot of momentum and enthusiasm, which become tricky to sustain all the way to the end especially when there are so many new ideas to explore. I’m having to carve out time specifically to manage and complete projects that are no longer at the forefront of my calendar and mind, usually while simultaneously starting on new pieces. This leads me to cutting fabric for my projects.

If you haven’t tried the Olfa Ergonomic Rotary Cutter yet, you should!

When working on so many phases of the quilting process at a time, it’s really helpful to use the best tools available; using premium tools and notions makes everything not only more fun to do, but helps things go more quickly and smoothly too. I’ve been using Olfa rotary cutters for years and recently got to upgrade to the Olfa Ergonomic Rotary Cutter, which is a little fancier than the one I had previously; it’s helped me accomplish more in less time, all the while being very comfortable and easy to use.

Check it out; not only have I done the Stitch-and-Flip corners, but I made bonus Triangle-Squares too!

Something else I’ve been doing for years is encouraging quilters to get more out of their patchwork when possible. If you don’t know about the optional bonus Triangle-Square you can make while doing Stitch-and-Flip corners, you should! I may have mentioned it before. It takes just a few seconds to stitch another line ½” away (towards the corner) of the center stitch-and-flip line. After cutting in between the seams, you have not only the original stitch-and-flip corner, but a new Triangle-square unit that you can use for whatever you want. And they can add up when you’re making a big project!

My winter blues version of Kelly’s beautiful pattern.

So, that’s one area I’ve been exploring recently, and working on putting those extra units to good use by making something totally new with them. I made an alternate colorway block layout of our gorgeous Winter 2025 cover quilt, Holiday Bouquet by Kelly R. Kirkland, using the Sparkle collection from Windham Fabrics with black solid, and I delighted in the unusual triangle-squares that resulted from it. A single flower motif made a lot of different bonus units to play with.

I’ve been using this cutter for so many things, like trimming units to uniform size.

The shimmer effect is so pretty in person even if photos don’t always accurately depict the sparkle. It seems like the fabric has a sparkle coating on it, making it a bit stiffer and thicker than regular quilting cotton. This Olfa rotary cutter comes with their Tungsten Steel Endurance Rotary Blade already installed and slices through the fabric so smoothly, with little effort, even through multiple layers. I’m also using it to cut between all those stitch-and-flip and triangle-square seams, of which there have been many! I made the largest Triangle-Squares into hourglass units, just for fun. I don’t always trim Triangle-Squares but I trimmed all these to more uniform sizes.

The open and close action is really smooth

One cool thing I’ve noticed while doing lots of short cuts over and over is the way the Ergonomic cutter closes itself after each cut, so when I go to grab it yet again, there’s no chance of accidental injury. It’s an underrated feature, in my opinion, that lets me work even faster, if that’s possible! You can lock it closed for extra security, which is very nice, or lock it open if you want (I don’t want to!). And the handle shape really is so comfortable and minimizes any strain on my wrist even with lots and lots of cutting. I was pleasantly surprised about how much of a difference it makes.

Easy to adjust for left-handed cutting.

And though I did not test this feature, you can also easily switch the cutter’s orientation to work for left- or right-handed people. It’s quick and simple; just move the cutting apparatus and related bits over to the other side of the cutter and tighten the screw.

So many design choices, so little time!

I was going to sew the bonus units together to make a little pillow, but I was having too much fun arranging them into different compositions! So, I might think about sewing up one of these ideas, or keep working to come up with more, different layouts.

Another layout!

Trying to fit them all into a single composition is fun, but I guess I don’t need to use every single unit, do I?

Help, I can’t stop making new compositions!

It’s so fun to see the different looks I can make with these units.

A simpler design with fewer units.

Fewer units = stronger design? I’m not sure yet!

Oooh, I’m really mixing it up now!

I guess I still have these in my unfinished project pile for now. Do you have a favorite?

Happy cutting and happy quilting!

