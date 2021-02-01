A Feather in Your Quilting Cap: All About the Feathered Star

One of our favorite quilts here at Quilting Daily is hands down the Feather Star quilt and it’s also one of the quilts that we get asked about the most. With Marsha McCloskey’s Feathered Star Quilting Techniques Online Workshop just around the corner (registration ends February 5!), we felt like this was the perfect time to delve back into this quilt block, it’s history, and techniques. Enjoy and don’t forget to sign up here!

A Feathered Star quilt block is ideal for medallion-style quilts, like the Feathered Star Medallion. This LeMoyne Star version of the block has a simple, un-pieced center, but in some LeMoyne Star variations, the center can showcase some intricate piecing. But what defines a Feathered Star quilt block? Is it simply adding an outline of small triangles to a star block?

Marsha McCloskey’s Feathered Star Medallion Quilt

Marsha McCloskey, the foremost expert on the Feathered Star, laughs and says, “Thats pretty much it.” She adds, “You can really feather almost anything.” Many of her own quilt patterns feature feathered borders, for example.

McCloskey has been researching Feathered Star blocks for a good part of her career, eventually authoring multiple pattern books and teaching classes all over the country, including our Feathered Star Quilting Techniques with Marsha McCloskey Online Workshop. It was the complexity of the block that appealed to her. “I’d been doing a lot of patterns with simple piecing, and I thought, Oh, this will be fun. I discovered that there were hundreds of variations, and I followed that path.”

A Variation on McCloskey’s Star of Chamblie Sampler pattern, this quilt shows how the center of a grid-based version of the Feathered Star works with all kind of quilt blocks. It’s also an example of a feathered border!

There are two basic ways of constructing the block, she says. One is the LeMoyne Star approach, which leaves an 8-sided center. The larger you make the overall block, the larger the center will be, which allows more room intricate piecing in the centers. This can be ideal for medallion style quilts, like Feathered Star Medallion. The other approach to Feathered Stars is grid-based. The different drafting results in a square center. This design is ripe for making a sampler quilt, McCloskey says. Her Star of Chamblie Sampler pattern showcases this.

History

You see a lot of these blocks in the late 1800’s, particularly from the 1880’s and 1890’s in the Midwest. Ive talked with quite a few quilt historians, and they tell me if you graphed the occurrences, they really peaked in that time frame and area. McCloskey adds, “You find a lot of really good two-color versions: red and white, or blue and white.” In 2011, the Infinite Variety exhibit at the American Folk Art Museum featured three centuries of historic red-and-white quilts. McCloskey remembers the exhibit, and noted that there were quite a few Feathered Star quilts in the magnificent show, largely due to how well-preserved this particular type of quilt tends to be. She explains that, because of its complexity, this pattern was a little like showing off.

McCloskey says, “Quilters would create this block only after their skills were at a certain level, and would use their best fabrics.” As a result, these quilts rarely used as utility quilts. They were put away and preserved, which is why you have a lot of really nice, antique feathered star quilts today.

Technique

Those little triangles and the feathers are really what create the knockout effect of the Feathered Star. And, when it comes to piecing this block, thats exactly where it gets tricky. “Because of those intricately pieced triangles, it’s critical for the measurements to be accurate, and to minimize any stretching. The Bias Strip Piecing technique is a patchwork blessing in that regard. This technique keeps the straight of grain on the outside edge, which is where you need the stability,” McCloskey says. “The technique allows your pieces to be very accurate, very stable, and it helps everything go together well.”

Over time, McCloskey developed a ruler that did work specifically with the unusual geometry of Feathered Stars. It has dimensions I’ve never found on other rulers, like the 1-1/16 inch mark I needed for my Star of Chamblie Sampler pattern. Another tricky bit to this classic block is that, due to the geometry of its slanted rows, it doesn’t divide into clean, standard dimensions.

Marsha McCloskey’s Cherry Cordial features a grid-based Feathered Star. With feathers on just one side of the star points, this variation is slightly simpler to make, while retaining that beautiful, feathered effect.

The older blocks used templates, so it didn’t matter that they didn’t match the dimensions on a ruler, as long as it fits together. With the right techniques and tools, this spectacular block is achievable. As it was yesterday, so it is today: an achievement block, worth working toward and celebrating.

Feathered Star quilts aren’t particularly difficult, but they have a lot of pieces and take time. The results are well worth the effort. It’s a design that invites you to slow down and do your best work. Marsha will show you how and tell you why in the Feathered Star Quilting Techniques with Marsha McCloskey Online Workshop. It runs from 1/22/2021 -2/19/2021. Registration ends on 2/5/2021. Register today!