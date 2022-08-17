All Things Quilt Jacket | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 81
Lori and Ginger are flying alone in this episode while Tracy takes a well deserved break. Ginger shares a little about her amazing visit to Quilt Town USA while Lori tells us all about the upcoming quilt retreat in Texas and the many other quilts she has planned. The real news is that it’s finally time for Lori and Ginger to tell everyone all about the Quilt Jacket Online Workshop Live Event! Meg Healy, host of the Sew & Tell Podcast and Editor of Sew News and Creative Machine Embroidery Magazines, joins Lori and Ginger to host the workshop with the Quilt & Tell team. This will be an event you won’t want to miss!
SUBSCRIBE:
Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify
Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!
Opening Segment
Ginger and Lori catch up
Open Studio | Meg Healy
Quilt Jacket Workshop Live Event Register HERE!
FINE FINISHES | Brought to You by HandiQuilter
TALK TO US!
Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/
Email us: [email protected]
FOLLOW THE HOSTS
Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive
Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews
Have a technical question?Contact Us
Join the Conversation!