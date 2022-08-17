All Things Quilt Jacket | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 81

Lori and Ginger are flying alone in this episode while Tracy takes a well deserved break. Ginger shares a little about her amazing visit to Quilt Town USA while Lori tells us all about the upcoming quilt retreat in Texas and the many other quilts she has planned. The real news is that it’s finally time for Lori and Ginger to tell everyone all about the Quilt Jacket Online Workshop Live Event! Meg Healy, host of the Sew & Tell Podcast and Editor of Sew News and Creative Machine Embroidery Magazines, joins Lori and Ginger to host the workshop with the Quilt & Tell team. This will be an event you won’t want to miss!

Opening Segment

Ginger and Lori catch up

Open Studio | Meg Healy

Quilt Jacket Workshop Live Event Register HERE!

Ginger’s Quilted Jacket.

Lori’s Sample Quilt Jacket.

Lori’s Quilt Jacket so far.

Meg’s Quilt Jacket Sketch and sample.

FINE FINISHES | Brought to You by HandiQuilter

