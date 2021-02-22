An Adorable Array of Baby Quilts

Though it might not feel like it at the moment, spring is coming and at Quilting Daily that means it’s time for our yearly deep dive into baby quilts— one of our favorite types of quilts! When it comes to making beautiful and durable baby quilts, Lori had a lot to say in this blog post after a former co-worker had a baby last year. This year we’re rummaging through our favorite patterns and decided on these. Check them out below and let us know what you think! Will you be making a baby quilt this spring?

Cheerful colors and birdie appliques combine to make this adorable baby quilt. A simple, staggered arrangement of pinwheel blocks frames a sweet ensemble of birds. A white background beautifully showcases the bright, fun fabrics from Moda Fabrics (Mama’s Cottage). Two different bird appliques gives you the option to create you own custom flock on your quilt top.

Make a bright, happy quilt with Zoe Zebra from Quiltmaker. Designed by Deb Grogan, Zoe is at home among the flowers on this adorable 42″ x 52″ crib quilt. Perfect for babies and toddles, fusible applique and strip piecing make this quilt a snap!

What child doesn’t want to cuddle with a favorite animal? A giraffe named Georgie is the main focus on this crib quilt. Georgie is a separate appliqued block. He’s sitting next to a latticework fence made of pieced blocks with squares and rectangles. Easy to make; easy to love.

Georgie Giraffe Quilt by Deb Grogan

This might be the sweetest baby quilt ever! Make this crib quilt with soft, pretty colors, and wrap your love around a special baby! Use a pack of 10″ layer cake squares to make fabric selection easy.

Enjoy the Tangerine Zoo baby quilt digital pattern from Scrap Quilts designed by Brandi Frey. Make this sweet crib quilt for your favorite youngster. You’ll be amazed at how easy it is to make the Dresden plate wedges.

Happy baby quilting from your friends at Quilting Daily!