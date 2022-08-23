An Appreciation of Cate Prato

Friend, Colleague, and Mentor

Our dear colleague and friend, Catherine “Cate” Coulacos Prato, passed away earlier this month due to complications from ALS. As readers of Quilting Arts, you will likely be familiar with her work. Cate joined the team in 2004 first as a freelancer, then feature writer, contributing editor, and online content manager. After leaving our ranks, she remained a frequent contributor for this and other fiber art publications. The loss of this witty, smart, and talented woman is palpable for our team, and hard to imagine for her family.

My friendship with Cate was quite literally a retelling of E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web. In this story, I’m Wilbur the pig – an outsider in a barn full of farm animals who know the lay of the land and are wary of the newcomer. Cate is Charlotte, the smart and thoughtful spider who quietly observes and records their comings and goings.

Cate Prato, Abby Glassenberg, and Vivika DeNegre at the Interweave headquarters in Sudbury, MA. We had just recorded a podcast episode for the Craft Industry Alliance.

Like Wilbur, I gravitated toward Cate immediately. Over the first of many cups of tea, we talked about our families and shared love of fiber art, crafts, and treasure hunting at lawn sales. Our conversations were always like that – natural and easy because Cate knew how to listen, ask questions, and share her own heart and soul with those she trusted. What I didn’t know about her on our first encounter was that she was “Interviewing” me and mining our conversation for tidbits to use in a “meet the new editor” blog!

As Quilting Arts’, online editor, she often ghost-wrote articles for me that were shared on the internet– and she was very good at it. So good, in fact, that readers still tell me how much they “… miss when I used to have a blog!” Just like Charlotte and Wilbur, Cate’s choice words made me look much better at my job. A favorite quote from the book says it all: “Trust me, Wilbur. People are very gullible. They’ will believe anything they see in print.”

Cate loved to create arts and crafts, as well as promote the work of other artists.

One of my favorite memories of working together was plotting to have an afternoon off to go antique hunting at nearby Brimfield. (Charlotte’s Web fans would equate this with Wilbur and Charlotte’s time at the country fair.) We convinced our boss Helen this would be a great place to find fodder for a magazine article. We spent the day treasure hunting and searching for vintage sewing supplies. We had a lovely lunch and strolled through all the booths. By late afternoon she had purchased a vintage teacup and I found a few linen feed sacks. No vintage sewing supplies… Our feet were sore, our tummies full, our mission accomplished… And I don’t think we ever wrote the article!

I will treasure the lessons this fine person taught me over the past 11 years through her work and friendship. She always stood up for what is right. She cared about the people she worked with and the community she represented. She always checked her facts. Twice. But above all, she adored her family and found so many ways to share her pride in them each day.

Spoiler alert – Charlotte dies at the end of this classic story, and Wilbur must continue in the barnyard without her friendship and support. Wilbur’s words say it all and reflect what I feel: “It is not often that someone comes along who is a true friend and a good writer.” Cate was both.

If you have memories of Cate you’d like to share, I’d love to pass them on to her family.

Best,

Vivika