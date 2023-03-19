Kevin Kosbab of Feed Dog Designs is one of a small but extremely talented group of men who quilt in the female-dominated world of fiber art. From modern quilts to placemats and beyond, Kevin combines a midcentury modern aesthetic with creative piecing and appliqué techniques to create contemporary, graphic projects that readers love. So today we’re putting him in the spotlight with excerpts from an interview with Stefanie Berganini in 2010 — when modern quilting was first hitting the quilt scene!

Stefanie: How and when did you learn to sew, and what is the first thing you ever made?

Kevin: I learned to sew about four years ago in the course of decorating my first apartment. My mom balked at my Stitch Witchery window treatments, bought me a sewing machine, and off I went. I think the first real project I sewed was a quilt adapted out of Denyse Schmidt’s book, a really simple quilt but enough to give me the bug.

Stefanie: Where does your inspiration come from, and how do you translate that into a finished piece?

Kevin: I’m hugely influenced by mid-century modern graphic and textile design, and generally all the cool stuff going on visually from the 1950s through the ‘70s. My basic ideas usually get sketched out on paper, kind of as a placeholder, and then I do more detailed design drawings on the computer to play with colors, fabrics, proportions, etc. I usually mess around with the actual fabrics again on the design wall, then I figure out the logistics while I’m sewing. For a quilt with lots of different appliqués, I’ll sometimes start sewing a few blocks before I’ve got the whole thing designed.

Stefanie: Is there an automatic sense of community among men who sew? Have you had to overcome any prejudice from people who assume that you can’t quilt well because you’re a man?

Kevin: Yeah, there’s a sense of camaraderie among guys who quilt–even if it’s because we share the experience of searching out the elusive men’s bathroom at a quilt show. I bring a different perspective to my quilts partly because I’m a man, but we male quilters all have our different styles, too. Maybe as men we don’t feel that we have to make our quilts within the traditional categories, but who says a woman has to make a quilt a certain way either? Occasionally I’ll run into some prejudice–one cutting-counter attendant seemed to think I didn’t know what a seam allowance was–but more often women will express that they’re excited to see a man quilting.

There does seem to be an undercurrent, though, of the idea that men have an easier time achieving success in quilting, however that’s defined. It’s probably true that being a novelty helps, but when I first started publishing designs, I also heard things like, “Oh, yes, men usually do better with that because they have more confidence.” I don’t think I’m a hyper-confident macho man, (and I know a lot of women quilters who certainly aren’t shrinking violets), and I’d like to think my designs have more to do with it than that. But I don’t mind being a novelty if that’s what it takes!

Stefanie: When you say “quilt” to the average person, they tend to summon up an image of something very traditional, yet there is an emergence of quilters making very fresh and modern projects. How did that revitalization come about, and where do you think it’s headed?

Kevin: I think people in general are more attuned to graphic design than we used to be, and lots of us are looking to quilting through those eyes rather than (or in addition to) the lens of tradition. The explosion of bright, fresh fabrics is a big factor (though that’s probably a two-way street), but quilting’s also an easy way to get started sewing. Sure, there are a lot of steps to learn, but you can start with simple designs (which look the most modern), and you’re only really working in two dimensions-no scary darts or complex seam finishes.

On the other hand, the range of what you can do with quilting allows for limitless possibilities, with plenty of room for skills to grow. In the future, I hope we’ll see as much innovation in appliqué as we have in modern patchwork, and especially new ways of combining the two. Eventually I can see “modern” quilting becoming a sort of third way: not traditional quilting, not art quilting, but its own broad style allied with both. And as novice modern quilters get more experienced, I think we’ll start seeing more ambitious designs that aren’t necessarily aimed at beginners.

Do you think men who quilt bring a different energy or aesthetic to quilting? Let us know in the comments below.