Another Night at the Museum | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 65

Tracy, Lori and Ginger get caught up on their latest projects and Tracy announces a special holiday event for quilters that is happening this season! In our Open Studio segment, Jennifer Swope from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston take us on a quilting adventure through the Fabric of a Nation quilt exhibit. Our quilting trio finishes the episode with a two minutes of kindness call to action!
SUBSCRIBE:
Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify
Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!
Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger
Lori’s Latest projects:
Piece on Earth Holiday Countdown
Open Studio | Jennifer Swope, David and Roberta Logie Assistant Curator, Textile & Fashion Arts Department Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
Link to Fabric of a Nation exhibit: https://www.mfa.org/exhibition/fabric-of-a-nation?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press-materials&utm_campaign=ex-quilts
Link to Free Virtual Celebration for Harriet Powers
Below is the link to the virtual celebration of the life and work of Harriet Powers that is scheduled for Dec. 7, 6-8pm EST. Registration is free, and a recording of the program will be posted on the MFA’s YouTube channel.
https://www.mfa.org/event/celebrating-harriet-powers-and-quilt-stories?event=77841
FOLLOW THE HOSTS
Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive
Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews
TALK TO US!
Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/
Email us: [email protected]