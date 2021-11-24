Another Night at the Museum | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 65

Tracy, Lori and Ginger get caught up on their latest projects and Tracy announces a special holiday event for quilters that is happening this season! In our Open Studio segment, Jennifer Swope from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston take us on a quilting adventure through the Fabric of a Nation quilt exhibit. Our quilting trio finishes the episode with a two minutes of kindness call to action!

Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger

Lori’s Latest projects:

Lori dips into the garment sewing world with this lovely blouse.

Another amazing quilt by Lori!

Piece on Earth Holiday Countdown

Don’t miss this special holiday quilting event!

Thread Catcher by Sue Pfau

This thread catcher Tracy made is both functional and adorable!

Open Studio | Jennifer Swope, David and Roberta Logie Assistant Curator, Textile & Fashion Arts Department Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Jennifer Swope, David and Roberta Logie Associate Curator of Textile and Fashion Arts at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. June 14, 2021 * Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Link to Fabric of a Nation exhibit: https://www.mfa.org/exhibition/fabric-of-a-nation?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press-materials&utm_campaign=ex-quilts

1. Pictorial quilt Harriet Powers (American, 1837Ð1910) American (Athens, Georgia), 1895Ð98 Cotton plain weave, pieced, appliqued, embroidered, and quilted *Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Bequest of Maxim Karolik *Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Untitled, 2020 Michael C. Thorpe (American, born in 1993) Printed cotton plain weave and batting; machine quilted * Anonymous gift in honor of Makeeba McCreary and Jennifer Swope * Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Link to Free Virtual Celebration for Harriet Powers

Below is the link to the virtual celebration of the life and work of Harriet Powers that is scheduled for Dec. 7, 6-8pm EST. Registration is free, and a recording of the program will be posted on the MFA’s YouTube channel.



https://www.mfa.org/event/celebrating-harriet-powers-and-quilt-stories?event=77841

