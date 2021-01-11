Anticipation… Quilting Arts TV Inspiration is Just Around the Corner

Are you like me – setting your goals for 2021? Choosing your word of the year? (Mine, btw, is BRIDGE, and you can learn more about it here.) Clearing out the old and getting ready for the new? You don’t have long to wait for some fresh art quilting inspiration.

Sue King demonstrated several different printing techniques. I can’t wait to try them in my own studio!

What’s unique about the upcoming season of QATV? Stay tuned… some of this may surprise you.

Co-Hosting this season is… yours truly. Due to the pandemic restrictions, Susan Brubaker Knapp was unable to travel to Ohio for the taping of the show. Luckily, she’d taped several episodes in advance and graciously prepped and trained me to jump into her role. I now have a brand-new appreciation for the amount of effort it takes to be in front of a camera while hosting! Susan continued her role behind the scenes, and we also talked about the preparation and implementation on several episodes of the Quilting Arts Podcast.

I promise, we all held our breath in this shot! Back row Ann Rebele, Sue King, Kristine Lundblad, Beth Schillig, and Donalee Kennedy. Front row: Nina McVeigh, Jeanne Delpit, and Vivika Hansen DeNegre.

2. Social distancing on camera… is hard! We did our best to follow all precautions in the studio, from staying six feet apart to wiping down surfaces. Everyone wore masks at all times, taking them off only for filming. And when on set, I often stood behind or off to the side of the guest. Camera angles were adjusted to make us appear closer… and it all worked beautifully. Everyone from the guests to the camera operators and video editors pitched in to keep us all safe.

It was exciting to have the Bernina Longarm machine on set!

3. So many new artists… and a few you may already know! We were thrilled to have guests on set who shared their fresh perspectives on the art of quilting. From Sharon Wall’s deconstructed screen printing techniques to Melissa DeLisio’s exquisite marbling, surface design was well represented. We also explored longarm techniques including stitching on leather, beading, and even inserting a zipper using the machine. Spoiler alert: you’ll also be amazed at the intricate piecing, improv, and collage quilts from Karen Sienk, Donalee Kennedy, and Lorraine Turner. We had three machines on set and they were humming the entire week we filmed!

Sarah Ann Smith wins the award for the most miles traveled…or at least driven… to tape at the show!

4. Mileage matters… a special thank you to Sarah Ann Smith who deserves kudos for driving more than 800 miles each way with her car full of quilts, paints, threads, and more. We appreciate your devotion to Quilting Arts, Sarah!

Jeanne Delpit has been an amazing resource for years at our tapings. Did you know that Bernina has been a sponsor from the very first episode of Quilting Arts TV? We are so thankful for this partnership!

4. Double the fun…we taped two seasons, not one as usual. And for the record, that was a challenge! As you can imagine, everyone pitched in to make it a success. From the KS Productions team to our on-set Bernina specialist Jeanne Delpit, the extra effort was so much appreciated.

Let’s face it: Staying creative in the middle of a pandemic is challenging. But Quilting Arts TV series 2700 is a great way to kick the January blues and fan the flames of your creativity. The all-new season of Quilting Arts TV is the perfect way to help all fiber artists meet their creative goals. The guests demonstrate ingenious ways to make the most of your studio time. In this season, 16 art quilters share their secrets for staying motivated and making incredible art.

But wait – there’s more! More art quilts, more techniques, more amazing guests, and much more inspiration, all available on Quilting Arts TV series 2700. Stay tuned for more QATV love, including a Free eBook with detailed instructions and material lists for all episodes, PLUS a great offer to receive both the DVD and a 1-year subscription of Quilting Arts magazine at a special price.

And don’t forget what Susan says at the end of each show – Make time for contemporary quilting every day, with Quilting Arts!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor

Yes, all of those techniques – and more – are covered in the new Quilting Arts TV Series 2700, available soon on video download and playing on a PBS station near you (check your local PBS listings for times and availability.)

