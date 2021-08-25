Anything Sews! | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 59

Michelle Freedman joins Tracy, Lori, and Ginger to chat about her journey from fashion designer to quilter, and her position as graphic designer and marketing manager with Maywood Studio. In out Fine Finishes segment, we have a PSA. Stay tuned!
Opening Segment
Tracy, Lori and Ginger catch up.
Safety Patrol by Bisa Butler is part of the exhibition currently showing at the Art Institute in Chicago.
Open Studios | Michelle Freedman
Follow Michelle on Instagram @stitchwellandprosper
PSA
