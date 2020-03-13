APQS Longarm Certification Class Spring 2020- Q&A with Instructor Myrna Ficken

APQS Longarm Certification Spring 2020 Online Workshop is starting on March 16th.

Why you need to take this workshop:

Each lesson is designed to help you develop the skill set to quilt for yourself or for others using standard industry “quilting quality” benchmarks to measure your achievement.

Clear, concise written support materials accompany each video lesson to help reinforce key points for each lesson.

Knowledge tests at the end of each lesson ensure understanding of key concepts.

Homework assignments are designed to help you improve your quilting skills quickly.

Certification assignments challenge your skills and measure your capabilities to ensure that quality and professionalism are exemplified in your work.

High-quality videos allow you to stop, start, and go back so you can master every technique.

A little about the instructor:

My name is Myrna Ficken, I am an educator and a store for APQS. I have been longarm quilting for 20 years and instructing longarm quilting for most of those years. I live in Colorado, just south of Denver. My website is aquiterschoice.com. I will be your instructor, answering all your questions, and reviewing your assignments over the 14 weeks. Dawn Cavanaugh is an excellent educator, one of the top in her field. However, I am your go-to as you do the assignments. All questions will be directed to me. So, let get started. Relax and enjoy the classes.

Instructor Myrna Ficken

I receive many questions regarding the class requirements. I will answer those question to give a better understanding of what is involve in the 14-week courses.

Please read all of Dawn’s instructions, watch all the videos and read all of my emails. Doing these things will be helpful to you and to me.

Q) I work full time; will I be able to keep up.

A) Yes, many have done it. It is a very busy class and work.

Q) When do I have access to the classes?

A) You have 24/7 access forever.

Q) What happens if I do not complete my assignment by due date?

A) You will not receive the certification certificate. You will still be getting a priceless education.

Q) What does the certificate do for me?

A) Some want the certification slip to show that they are certified in their profession. If that isn’t important you may work at your own speed if you so choose.

Q) Do I need to make quilts and turn in homework?

A) Yes, there are 2 assignments due every 2 weeks. Most assignments are emailed to me. You will be making approximately 8 quilts and quilt them as specified. Several of the quilts are mailed to me. These quilts are NOT returned. These are donated.

Q) Are the classes done with robotics?

A) No, they are done free motion. You may use stencils.

If you have other questions, please email me at [email protected].

Register today at Quilting Daily.

The March 2020 session of the course starts on March 16th and runs through June 22nd. Registration closes on March 23rd.

