APQS Longarm Certification Class Summer 2021- Student Testimonials

The APQS Longarm Certification Summer 2021 Online Workshop is starting on July 26th.

“I really enjoyed the (APQS Teacher Certification) course and learned so much. I feel ready to start my own business. Thank you.” Lisa L. 09/09/2018

Quilting is a multi-billion-dollar industry that continues to grow every single year, resulting in thousands of quilt tops longing to be quilted. Whether you want to quilt professionally for others or you simply want to improve your own longarm techniques for yourself, the APQS Longarm certification course will give you the tools you need to successfully quilt, using skills that meet or exceed standard quality benchmarks in the quilting industry. Here are a few testimonials from past students:

“Very good and informative course. Lots of great handouts.” -Lori S. 6/19/2019

Assignment example for the Mastering Your Machine lesson in the course.

“I will encourage anyone I know who’s interested in improving their skills or starting a longarm quilting business to take this course! The Facebook group and the feedback they provided was invaluable! Thank you!” -Teri G.6/18/2019

Assignment example for the Muscle Memory Lesson of the course.

“Stuck in intimidation mode? Machine got you down?

The APQS certification course taught by Myrna Ficken and Dawn Cavanaugh is an intense, comprehensive, breath of fresh air experience in longarm quilting education. APQS is a premier longarm company invested in showcasing thorough quality educational opportunities in the longarm quilting business.

If you want to learn how to master tension, basic design elements, understand batting, applying pantographs, borders, and more, including establishing a business plan for a quilting business, you will find all you need in this class. What a great QuickStart to a new long-armer and for the seasoned APQS quilter…Dawn’s video instructions provide many pearls of wisdom while Myrna’s quilting expertise is a rock of encouragement and support, continually evaluating each student’s progress to success.

Dawn plants the seeds. You cultivate the work. Myrna guides and promotes your growth. APQS helps you move forward! Now just “Do It”! Sign up!!”

-Vicki M. 5/11/2021

You’ll piece this quilt design as your quilting canvas in the Simple Custom Quilting assignment in the course.

The APQS Certification Class for Fons & Porter is a 14-week-long online class filled with videos, images, and instructions with easy-to-follow steps guided by Dawn Cavanaugh, APQS National Education and Customer Service Director. Share your progress with fellow community members and work with APQS store owner and instructor Myrna Ficken on a private forum in a collaborative and interactive online environment. Submit homework assignments by mail and email for evaluation and credit. Receive feedback and ask questions.

Download the required assignments list with due dates here. *Please note: All assignments must be completed and received by the due date listed to receive the teacher certification.

Download a detailed supply list here.

If you have other questions, please email me at [email protected].

Register here! The July 2021 session of the course starts on July 26th and runs through November 1st. Registration closes on August 2nd.