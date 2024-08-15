APQS Longarm Quilting Certification Workshop – Starts September 3rd & Registration Closes September 10th!
Are you ready to take your longarm quilting skills to the next level? Don’t miss out on the upcoming APQS Longarm Quilting Certification Workshop starting on September 3, 2024! Registration closes September 10th!! Led by experienced professional Eva Ellison, this workshop offers an interactive and comprehensive learning experience for quilters of all levels.
What to Expect:
✓
Updated Content: For 2024, the workshop has been revamped with new videos, updated handouts, and the latest information and technology in longarm quilting.
✓
Expert Instruction: Learn from Eva Ellison, a successful longarm quilter and business owner, who herself obtained certification through this very workshop in 2017.
✓
Hands-On Learning: Dive into 14+ weeks of intensive training, covering piecing, free-motion stitching, photography, and more, all designed to elevate your quilting skills.
Why Attend:
✓
Proven Results: Previous participants attest to the dedication and hard work required, with many emphasizing the invaluable knowledge gained and its real-world applications.
✓
Flexible Access: Enjoy lifetime access to workshop materials, including videos, documentation, and instructor feedback, even after the interactive session concludes.
✓
Certification: Earn your APQS Longarm Quilting Certification, a testament to your proficiency and commitment to the craft, proudly displayable in your studio.
You can learn more about the workshop here, or just dive right in and register! Classes begin September 3, and late registration closes September 10th.
Join the Conversation!