For as long as I have been quilting, the American Quilters Society show has glistened in the distance like a mirage. The show is always in late April and since that has always fallen in the last 2-3 weeks of school for my kids, I never was able to attend…until this year! This is my first year without a kid in school and I decided to find out what AQS QuiltWeek is all about.

AQS QuiltWeek Fun in Paducah

I opted to fly directly to Paducah rather than a larger city and drive. The airport is probably the smallest I have ever flown into, and the staff was friendly and kind. Clearly, Paducah was ready for the influx of quilters… My first day at the show, I wore my cutest dress and headed over to the convention center. And I mention my cute dress because I have never gotten so many compliments in my life! I need to come to shows more regularly!

I made sure to drop a dot on the “Where Do You Quilt?” Board.

The main building was bustling with activity. Quilters of all ages milled about the building. Downstairs, the big show winners hung in the center of the room as excited quilters crowded around them, getting as close as possible to examine the beautiful workmanship. The winning quilts were both inspiring and intimidating. While I was inspired to try some new techniques, I also felt so inadequate! The quality of the quilts was truly exceptional. Some of the winning quilters stood near their quilts to answer questions and take photos, too. Here are the big winners from the show.

2023 American Quilters Society Show Winners

Surrounding the quilts on the main floor were the sponsor’s booths and other vendors with lots of fun products for sale. After spending a little money and saying hello to a few friends, I headed upstairs. Upstairs there were more quilts on display, including the Cherrywood challenge quilts and challenge quilts. There were also lots of vendors. I spent way too much money on this floor.

There Was Sew Much to See!

First, I spotted Modern American Vintage and their fabulous handcrafted quilting tools!

Then I bought stunning jewelry from The Buttons Stop Here. My bracelets are made from Victorian buttons, including Victorian mourning buttons. Did you know that black buttons were first made for Queen Victoria?

Jewelry made from old Victorian buttons from The Buttons Stop

By now I was feeling a bit tired and hungry. So I found a place to sit down and looked at my phone. A sweet friend realized I was in Paducah and asked me to swing by her booth. Amy is the brilliant quilt designer behind Purple Pineapple Studio. She has some fun new products that followed me home!

Just a few of the products I got from Amy of Purple Pineapple Studio

Friends and Fabric Everywhere You Look

I also spotted Madi Hastings in the Laser Cut Quilts booth near a quilt she made for Quiltmaker magazine!

Madi Hastings of Laser Cut Quilts. I spy My Happy Place (pattern in Quiltmaker Jan/Feb 2023) on the wall above her head!

And I spent a little time visiting a few more people in the Pavilion before it was time to head to dinner with Patience Griffin (patiencegriffin.com). She is the author of many quilty fiction books. If you like romance novels, you should check out all her books. And if you like your romance on the sweet side, read her Alaska series. But f you prefer your romance on the steamy side, head to the Scotland series.

Here I am with Patience Griffin in her booth at the show in Paducah!

Museum Time!

The next morning, I headed to the National Quilt Museum.

I got to the National Quilt Museum a few minutes before they opened and took a quick selfie.

There were several exhibits on display including a Kaffe Fassett collection celebrating his 85th birthday.

Rosita Zig Zag is just one of the quilts by Kaffe Fassett on display at the National Quilt Museum.

I especially loved the Marilyn Badger Showstopper exhibit. The quilts were over-the-top beautiful, embellished, and very sparkly.

From a distance, Marilyn Badger’s quilts are spectacular Up close, her quilts are truly awe-inspiring

If you ever get to see the works of Velda Newman, don’t miss it. Her larger-than-life quilts are stunning!

Poppies by Velda Newman is larger than life! This quilt had to be 15 feet long.

Time to Say Goodbye

I shopped a bit in the gift shop and grabbed the trolley back to the convention center where I grabbed a snack before heading to the airport. My time in Paducah was too short, but I came away knowing this would not be my last time visiting Quilt Week.

Leaving Paducah on a plane full of quilters.

I had a delightful time recharging my quilty batteries, buying more quilty things I don’t need but make me happy, and getting inspired to make quilts! Thank you, Paducah, for a lovely few days!

Happy Quilting!

Tracy