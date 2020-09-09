Art as Inspiration Reader Challenge

Art as Inspiration

Introducing our new Reader Challenge

Postal history around the world is fascinating. Did you know there is a division of the U.S. Postal Service called Stamp Development in charge of developing and designing new stamps? Other countries have similar agencies. In the U.S., approximately 35 stamps are issued each year—created mostly by professional designers and artists commemorating all sorts of people, things, historical events, causes, and more, and suggestions for stamp subjects are welcome from anyone.

Postage stamps often feature the work of well-known artists. Some are exquisite miniature pieces of art on their own. Imagine creating an art-inspired design for a stamp—that is our challenge to you, dear readers. What modern artist, architect, or creative inspires you? Create a 6″ x 6″ ‘postage stamp’ quilt inspired by (but not copying!) your art hero—and tell us a little about him/her/them. Although we have no inside track for your design to become an actual stamp, it may be chosen as a virtual stamp for Quilting Arts!

Rules

Create a ‘postage stamp’ quilt based on the theme ‘Art as Inspiration’ and inspired by your art hero. The quilt must be 6″ x 6″. Embellishments must not protrude more than 1⁄2″ from the surface of the piece. The quilt may be made with any materials but must consist of three layers and be closed along the edges. Your entry must be free of any text or images protected by copyright, unless you have the expressed written permission from the person or institution that holds the copyright and you include that written permission with your submission. To be considered for the challenge, attach two jpeg images of your completed quilt to an email—one of the entire quilt, including all of the edges, and one of a detail—by November 8, 2020 to [email protected] with ‘Art as Inspiration’ in the subject line. Please include your name, city/state, email address, title of the quilt, and a brief statement about your quilt in the email. You may submit more than one entry, but each entry must be in an individual email. To learn tips for photographing your Reader Challenge submission, visit quiltingdaily.com/photographytips. On November 11, 2020, we will post the finalists at quiltingdaily.com/art-as-inspiration-reader-challenge. Please check this post, as artists will not be notified directly. Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by December 4, 2020. Put your name on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. For safety, place your entry in a plastic bag before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your ‘Art as Inspiration’ quilt until May 29, 2021. Your artwork will then be returned to you.

Note: By submitting your Reader Challenge entry, you are authorizing Golden Peak Media to publish your project in upcoming publications and promotional materials, on our websites and in other e-media, as well as possibly display it at shows. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

Look for a gallery of ‘Art as Inspiration’ quilts in the April/May 2021 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine!

If you have questions, contact us at [email protected].

We look forward to seeing your work!