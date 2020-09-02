Art Quilt Mentorship | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 6

Artistic development happens over time: on that, we can all agree.

But if you’re a fiber artist who’d like some guidance along the way, you might consider partnering with a mentor who can serve as a trusted guide to help support your artistic growth and provide guidance and clarity along your journey. Or maybe you’re an established artist who is interested in sharing experience and providing resources and knowledge to a colleague.

We’re thrilled to share two perspectives of art mentorship: a mentor, Deborah Boschert, and mentee, Earamichia Brown, discuss their unique journey and how it influenced both of their practices as art quilters.

Below are a few resources mentioned in the conversation

Deborah and Earamicha were paired through the SAQA Mentorship Program, a service free to SAQA members.

Deborah’s workbook, Head, Heart, and Hands guides artists through the process of developing their unique style and voice.

“Through and Through” by Deborah Boschert

“Double Take” by Earamichia Brown

Earamichia Brown’s love of all things craft began as a child. She dreamed of becoming a fashion designer but settled for Plan B: she is an attorney by day and a fiber artist and quilter by joy. She describes herself as being stitched into many things: whether it is her love of golf or her need to create, she is passionate about her pursuits. She plays an active role in the art quilting world as a board member for Studio Art Quilt Associates and as the secretary of the board for the Quilt Alliance. Earamichia is a guest on Quilting Arts TV series 2600, and you can read about her work in the October/November 2020 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine.

CocktailsAndThread.com

Deborah Boschert is an artist, author and teacher. She creates art quilts with layers of fabric, paint and stitching and her award-winning artwork is exhibited in galleries and shows all over the world. She is the author of Art Quilt Collage and teaches regularly encouraging students to develop their own creative voices. Deborah currently serves as the president of Studio Art Quilt Associates and lives near Dallas, TX. When she’s not adding hand embroidery to her quilts while listening to podcasts, she’s practicing yoga, traveling and scouting new amazing restaurants.

DeborahsStudio.com

