Art Quilting Trend Spotting | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 13

For more than half a century, art quilts have been breaking new ground. What once was (and sometimes still is) considered a craft by the mainstream art world, is now well on its way to being accepted as a fine art form. Quilts are taking center stage at first tier museums such as the Art Institute of Chicago, the Whitney, and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. By all accounts, one of the leaders in establishing art quilts as a fine art medium is Studio Art Quilt Associates (SAQA). We invited SAQA’s Executive Director to to discuss the trends she sees in contemporary art quilts.

Below are a few resources mentioned in the conversation

Taping an episode of the Quilting Arts Podcast is accomplished by the hard work of several individuals. Pictured clockwise from top left: Chad Franzen, producer; Vivika Hansen DeNegre, co-host; Susan Brubaker Knapp, co-host; and Martha Sielman, our Artist in Residence.

Studio Art Quilt Associates

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Carolyn Mazloomi

Hollis Chatelain

Laura Wasilowski

Textile Talks

This Episode’s Quote

From the introductory essay “From the Bed to the Boardroom: Art Quilts” as found in Martha Sielman’s book, Art Quilts Unfolding:

“Today it’s almost hard to say what an art quilt is. It may be fabric or plastic or other materials. It will most likely engage stitching in some way and involve repetition in some way. It may be large or small, rectangular or eccentrically shaped. It typically exploits the color capabilities of its material nature. It may comment on popular culture… or examine its own constituent qualities. It may adopt extraneous objects. But no matter where it’s heading, it never dismisses where it has come from. And securely rooted in that tradition, it should be seen in a painting context where its scale and manipulation of color and surface serve the personal conceptions of the maker.”

– Janet Koplos, honorary fellow of the American Craft Council and a contributing editor to Art in America magazine

Martha Sielman is the Executive Director of Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc. (SAQA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing art quilting as a fine art medium. Martha has been a driving force behind the explosive growth of art quilting, as well as a witness to the growing interest in art quilts as a legitimate and collectible fine art medium. Over the past 16 years of her leadership, SAQA’s membership has grown to more than 3,700 members and the art quilting community has benefitted from an expanded reach into prestigious international art venues. She is the editor of “Exploring Art Quilts with SAQA: New Directions (Schiffer, 2020); co-author of “Art Quilts Unfolding: 50 Years of Innovation” (Schiffer 2018), as well as the author of “Masters: Art Quilts, Volumes 1 and 2” (Lark Books, 2008; 2011), “Art Quilt Portfolio: The Natural World” (Lark 2012), “Art Quilt Portfolio: People and Portraits (Lark 2013), “Art Quilts International: Abstracts and Geometrics (Schiffer 2016).

Martha earned a bachelor’s degree at Swarthmore College and a master’s degree in Museum Education at Bank Street School of Education. She lives in Amston, Connecticut.

