Artbound | Quilting Arts Podcast Bonus Episode 14

Hi, this is Vivika. Thanks so much for listening to the Quilting Arts podcast in 2020. Susan and I are looking forward to being back with you in 2021.

In the meantime, I wanted to encourage you to listen to one of our sister podcasts, called Artbound. I just listened to the episode that focused on the value of an art education – Episode 4. I particularly appreciated their discussion because many art quilters also develop classes and teach their techniques. Art is art, no matter the medium, and we all have so much to learn from each other.

After you listen to this conversation, you can find other episodes of the Artbound podcast wherever you get your podcasts. Once you do, please subscribe.

For now, enjoy this one! And we’ll talk again in 2021.

Subscribe to the Quilting Arts Podcast

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS