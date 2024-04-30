Announcing Finalists for the ‘Artful Zippered Pouch’ Reader Challenge

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Amidst summer travel and holiday chaos it can be calming for the mind to set aside some time for deliberate creative play. Our latest challenge gave readers a chance to do just that even during the summer hustle.

We challenged readers to make an Artful Zippered Pouch to show off their art skills, try a new technique, or incorporate some handmade fabric, embellishments, or satisfying summer hand stitching. The pouch was a canvas to let their work shine. We suggested they think of this creation as a mini art quilt with a zipper.

Thank you for your support of and submissions to our Reader Challenges—your work brightens our inbox and expands our artistic minds! We are pleased and proud to announce the finalists for this challenge!

Please Check this list carefully for your name.

Cynthia Boos, Looking Up

Jean Deister, California Sunshine

Katherine Dossman, BaZinga

Denise Eighteen, Passion Flower Leaf

Jennifer Gottlieb, Marigold Sunshine

Cheryl Guacci, French Knpt Obsession

Tamiko Hershey, Sea, Sand, and Sandals

Susan Mattson, Along the Garden Walk

Susan Price, Poppy Print Pouch

Pam Tannura, packages tied up with string

Barbara Whitt, Water Lilies II

Kathy Wright, Ravens with Attitude

Next Steps for Finalists

Put your name and contact information on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. A hanging sleeve is not required; you may include one if you work that way. For safety, place your entry in a plastic bag labeled with your name and address before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your Artful Zippered Pouch until March 2025. Your artwork will be returned to you then or before.

SHIP TO:

Golden Peak Media

Attn: Artful Zippered Pouch Reader Challenge

500 Golden Ridge Road, Suite 100

Golden, CO 80401

Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by September 6, 2024.

If you have questions, contact us at [email protected].

Look for a gallery of Artful Zippered Pouches in the Winter 2025 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine!

Note: By submitting your Reader Challenge entry, you confirm the originality of your design and authorize Golden Peak Media to publish your quilt in an upcoming publication and promotional materials, on our websites and in other e-media, as well as possibly display it at shows and other venues. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

