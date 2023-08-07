Artificial intelligence and quilting — such a strange combination! One rewarding aspect of quilting is the design process. Turning those quilt designs into patterns requires a mix of creativity, technical expertise, and attention to detail. Since there has been a lot of talk around artificial intelligence (AI) in the news lately, we wondered just how much creativity, technical expertise, and attention to detail AI has when it comes to quilting.

Recent quilting hacks from ChatGPT’s AI had us scratching our heads. (Luckily, we quilters are pretty darn smart—and we got a good chuckle from ChatGPT’s suggestions for unconventional supplies from the Dollar Store.) Our staff has over 210 combined years of quilting experience—and we write hundreds of patterns a year. From simple designs to innovative projects, we have a good idea of how it’s done. Quilt pattern writing skills include:

✓ A strong foundation in quilt construction with a knowledge of various quilting techniques, such as appliqué and paper foundation piecing. ✓ Proficiency in geometry and basic math to ensure accurate dimensions. ✓ Understanding color theory and mastery of design principles such as balance, symmetry, and proportion. ✓ Meticulous attention to detail in measurements, cutting, and instructions to ensure the pattern can be accurately reproduced.

Can AI boast the same? To see, let’s compare how we would write instructions for a simple 5” Pinwheel block with instructions from ChatGPT. I’ll start.

How to Make a Pinwheel Block: Our Instructions

Finished Block Size: 5”

Materials and Cutting

Measurements include ¼” seam allowances.

✓ Fabric 1 – 2 squares 3-3/8” (A) ✓ Fabric 2 – 2 squares 3-3/8” (A)

Directions

1 On the wrong side of each Fabric A square, mark a diagonal line from corner to corner. These will be the cutting lines. Mark sewing lines ¼” away from each side of the cutting lines. The first step to making triangle-squares. 2 With right sides together, place 1 marked Fabric A square on top of 1 Fabric B square. Sew along the marked sewing lines. 3 Cut on the marked cutting line. Press seam allowances toward the darker fabric to complete 2 triangle-squares. Repeat to make 4 triangle-squares total. Behold! Our finished triangle-squares. 4 Noting orientations, lay out triangle-squares into rows as shown; sew the rows together to complete the block. Press. Pinwheel should measure 5½”. Ta-da! We have a Pinwheel block that measures 5½”.

How to Make a Pinwheel Block: ChatGPT’s Instructions

Eileen: Can you write directions for a 5” Pinwheel quilt block?

ChatGPT: Absolutely! Here are the step-by-step directions to create a 5-inch Pinwheel quilt block:

Finished block size: 5 inches x 5 inches (including seam allowances)

Materials and Cutting:

✓ Four 2.5-inch squares of contrasting fabric (Fabric A) ✓ Four 2.5-inch squares of another contrasting fabric (Fabric B) ✓ One 2.5-inch square of a background fabric (Fabric C)

Something is wrong already….

Note: As with most quilt blocks, use a consistent ¼ inch seam allowance throughout the process.

Directions:

1 Cut your fabrics into 2.5-inch squares. You will need a total of 9 squares: 4 squares from Fabric A, 4 squares from Fabric B, and 1 square from Fabric C. 2 Arrange the squares. Lay out the squares in a 3 x 3 grid, following this arrangement: Row 1: Fabric A, Fabric B, Fabric A. Row 2: Fabric B, Fabric C, Fabric B. Row 3: Fabric A, Fabric B, Fabric A. It’s not looking very Pinwheel-y, is it? 3 Sew the squares together. Start with the top row and sew the squares together one by one, using a ¼ inch seam allowance. Press the seams open or toward the darker fabric to reduce bulk. 4 Assemble the rows. Join the three rows together, aligning the seams carefully. Pinwheel blocks can be a bit tricky to match perfectly, so take your time and use pins if needed. 5 Press the final seams. Press the seams open or toward the center row to reduce bulk and make the block lay flat. 6 Square up the block. Measure the block to ensure it is 5.5 inches x 5.5 inches. Trim if necessary to achieve the correct size. The extra 0.5-inch allows for the ¼ inch seam allowance on each side when you sew the blocks together into a quilt.

Nope, this is definitely NOT a Pinwheel, and it is not the right size either. But it IS a 6” Nine-Patch.

Making smaller blocks can be more intricate and challenging, but it allows for more possibilities when designing your quilt. Enjoy the process and have fun quilting!

Eileen: Um…these instructions make a Nine-Patch block, not a Pinwheel block.

ChatGPT: Apologies for the confusion. You are right.

(At least AI can admit when it’s wrong. Back to the drawing board…)

What Do You Think About Artificial Intelligence and Quilting

We love what we do and will continue to write the quilting patterns you can count on. And we’ll leave artificial intelligence for others to figure out! Do you have any funny experiences with artificial intelligence and quilting? If so, we’d love to hear about it! Share with us on Instagram, Facebook, this poll, or the comments below. And, as always, happy quilting!