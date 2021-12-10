Artist Spotlight: Meet Betty Busby

Betty Busby is a lifelong artist who creates phenomenal fiber art and quilts. She is often inspired by the macro world, exploring the structures and forms of nature. She uses these images as jumping off points to create abstractions, which become ground-breaking works of art.

Betty studied art and was a ceramicist and manufacturer for many years. She says from a very young age she had to figure out how to do things—experimenting with processes and different ways of making things—and that skill has continued through her life and into her fiber art.

Betty’s work appears in three separate features of the Winter 2022 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine. First, is Shannon Conley’s article about the influences of science in art quilting where “Metaphase” is featured. A detail of Betty’s quilt “Metaphase” graces the cover of the issue!

Second, her quilt “Lilium” opens the gallery from ‘Microscape: A Studio Art Quilt Associates Global Exhibition,’ and third, “Fly Away Home” is part of ‘Personal Viewpoints,’ a gallery of work from the collaborative fiber art group, Viewpoints 9.

It was delightful to get a chance to talk to Betty and I’m so grateful to her for taking the time! Watch the video to hear Betty talk about her cover quilt and other works and influences. I hope you enjoy listening to our chat.

Happy sewing,

Kristine

IMAGE AT TOP: “Metaphase” (detail) by Betty Busby

Photo courtesy of the artist

