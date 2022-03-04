Artist Spotlight: Meet Margarita Korioth

Margarita Korioth started making quilts when a surprise bounty of fabric arose.

She used to dye fabric and sew clothing for her young children—until the day they announced they wanted clothes like their friends were wearing. Thus, a stash of fabric all of a sudden needed a new outlet. Living in Minnesota at the time, Margarita decided to make quilts to stay warm—and they certainly served that purpose—but a whole new chapter in her creative life also opened up.

Margarita’s colorful and joyous art quilts and techniques have appeared in many issues of Quilting Arts Magazine over the years. Her clever uses of mixed media and surface design enhance her approachable work and her articles are popular with readers. And a detail image of her quilt “Peaks” graces the cover of the Spring 2022 issue!

In a recent conversation on Zoom, Margarita confided that having her work on the cover of Quilting Arts was a ‘bucket list’ item she could now check off.

While we were talking about inspiration, Margarita explained her creative process—she often starts by quietly sitting, with her eyes closed, sometimes for 20–30 minutes, as she opens her mind to potential ideas. This calm, quiet approach is very meaningful to her and, she reported, often results in ideas popping into her consciousness. What a beautiful, meditative way to start a project!

Learn more about Margarita and her creative journey by watching the full interview.

Learn more about the Spring 2022 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine in our First Look page. Learn more about Margarita Korioth and her work at margascrafts.blogspot.com.

IMAGE AT TOP: “Peaks” (detail) by Margarita Korioth