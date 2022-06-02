Artist Spotlight: Meet Tania Tanti

Tania Tanti is a multi-talented artist who found her niche in art quilting after a trip to Houston. The Melbourne, Australia, resident won a trip to International Quilt Festival, Houston, in 2018 and, while there, took advantage of all the things Festival has to offer: the exhibits, shopping, classes, interactions with other quilters, and more.

In a class at Festival led by Lynn Koolish, Tania first experimented with adding texture to fabric by stamping with corrugated cardboard, rubber bands, and more. Her mind lit up with additional possibilities—she started painting lines and thinking, “what if?” She went home to Australia with plenty of paints, fabric, and other supplies—and a mind full of percolating ideas—but hit a busy patch at work that prevented her from getting back to the paints. About a year later, “I pulled out a large piece of cloth and finally just went for it,” she said.

That venture led to the creation of “The Beginning,” the quilt featured on the cover of Quilting Arts Magazine, and the genesis of a prolific artistic period in Tania’s life. [Tania admits “The Beginning” was the first painted quilt she started but not the first one she finished as a complete quilt. She said, “I did procrastinate on it a bit more (it’s actually the only painted quilt I have done that with) and finished it after finishing two others first.”]

Learn more about Tania and her creative journey by watching the full interview.

Happy sewing,

Kristine

Learn more about the Summer 2022 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine in our First Look page here. Learn more about Tania Tanti at her new website, taniatanti.com.au.

IMAGE AT TOP: “Moonlight Stroll” (detail) by Tania Tanti (photo courtesy of the artist)