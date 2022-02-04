Artist Spotlight: Natalie Skinner and Esther Dunn of Victoria Modern Quilt Guild

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Natalie Skinner loves designing quilts. As a member of Victoria Modern Quilt Guild (MQG) in British Columbia, Canada, she has used her skills to design several community outreach quilts for the group’s own local community and for display at QuiltCon. Guildmate Esther Dunn has also been an integral part of this guild’s important work.

Together they were part of the team that created the quilt “Wings of Fire,” which will be on display at QuiltCon 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona—and a detail of the quilt was also chosen for the cover of QuiltCon Magazine! I had the opportunity to speak with both Natalie and Esther recently on Zoom.

QuiltCon Magazine 2022 featuring “Wings of Fire” by Natalie Skinner and Esther Dunn

Every year, The Modern Quilt Guild challenges MQG guilds and members to participate in an annual Community Outreach challenge, presenting a theme and color palette for groups to work with. This year’s theme, Angles, inspired Natalie to create a complex design with the humble Half-square Triangle (HST), a wise decision taking into account the skill and comfort levels of her guildmates. HSTs are not only a beloved block, they are a reasonable patch to sew and almost everyone loves them. One challenge with this theme, however, was the ‘rule’ that the quilt design not feature right angles—which are inherent in HSTs. No problem for Natalie—she used color and her design skills to create row upon row of diamonds and more complex shapes by artfully arranging the HSTs!

Speaking of color, Natalie admitted the 2022 challenge color palette just happened to include her favorite colors to work with. Another win for this vibrant and beautiful quilt!

The 2022 Modern Quilt Guild Community Outreach quilt challenge color palette.

COVID-19 and local restrictions on large gatherings did not prevent this intrepid group of quilters from making a group quilt. Packets of fabric and instructions were made available for contact-free exchanges so guild members could pick up their supplies and work on blocks from their own homes. Once all of the blocks were made and returned, Natalie, Esther, and another guildmate Barbara got together to sew them into a quilt top. Esther said this occurred last summer during a relative lull in the pandemic and they kept windows open for good ventilation. “And we were all vaccinated,” said Natalie. Natalie quilted the quilt and Esther put on finishing touches such as the sleeve.

I hope you enjoy our chat and look forward to seeing their fantastic quilt and many others in QuiltCon Magazine!

For more information about QuiltCon, visit quiltcon.com, and for the Victoria MQG, visit mqgvictoria.com.

