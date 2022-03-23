Artistic Inspiration: Modern Art and Antique Quilts | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 27

As art quilters, we are inspired by so many genres of art. Often, we look at work from 20th Century painters to glean what we can from their innovative composition. But consider this: those artists were also inspired by others. In this episode, Artist in Residence, author, journalist, and quilt historian Teresa Duryea Wong, provides insight into how the Abstract Expressionists – painters such as Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko – were most definitely influenced by quilt art from the previous century. Tune in for an eye-opening discussion.

Meet Teresa Duryea Wong

Teresa Duryea Wong is an author, lecturer, and historian. She’s written five nonfiction books on quilts and textiles, most recently Stitching Stolen Lives: Amplifying Voices, Empowering Youth, & Building Empathy Through Quilts with co-author Sara Trail. Teresa is a contributing writer for several publications, including QuiltCon magazine, as well as a member of the International Advisory Board of the International Quilt Museum. In 2021, Teresa was named the Scholar in Residence for Visions art Museum in San Diego.

Website: www.teresaduryeawong.com

Interested in learning more about the quilt community’s efforts to support the people of Ukraine? Check out this Resource Page for more information.

Learn more about Susan’s fundraiser here.

After our recording, Susan Brubaker Knapp created this tutorial and is raising funds for the World Central Kitchen. Download her free instructions and donate here.

Above are Teresa Duryea Wong’s quilts displayed at QuiltCon

This Episode’s Quote

Everything Old is New Again.

– Unknown

Subscribe today to the Quilting Arts Podcast!

Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions here.

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS