Ask the Experts: Tips and Advice for Quilt Planning in the New Year
As the New Year begins, this is the perfect time to set your quilting goals and dream about future creative projects. Whether that involves finishing long-forgotten WIPs, trying a new technique, or simply carving out more time for your sewing, thoughtful planning can make all the difference. To help you get inspired and stay on track, we invited the designers from Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Winter 2024 issue to share their expert tips and advice on quilt planning in the New Year.
“After the holidays, my sewing room often looks like a tornado has blazed through, leaving little bits and pieces as reminders of gifts created and shared. Before starting something new, I must take the time to tidy up my space. I consider this a gift to myself to cultivate creativity!
I begin by picking up and sorting scraps as I go. I have a place where I keep a few of my favorite commonly used strip sizes (sorted by color), and the rest gets sorted into a furniture piece next to my cutting table for easy access. I often remind myself ‘Future you will thank you’ when doing this tedious kind of sorting. Arranging my scrap cupboard by color speeds up my quilting process and sparks ideas. And because I challenge myself with ‘No Scrap Left Behind,’ even batting pieces have a place. I also try to arrange these pieces in a few different sizes. This allows me to easily find a certain size when I need it.
After getting my sewing room back in check, I am always inspired for my next project.”– Corrie Hadaller
“I like to kit my projects, putting the fabric, pattern, and other supplies together in a bag—much like the kits in quilt stores. I store these kits in baskets on my shelves. If I am going to work on a project soon or traveling to a quilt retreat, I often cut the project ahead of time—so I can grab a project kit and start sewing quickly. It’s fun to shop my project kits, and this helps me manage them better.”– Lori Thompson
“The New Year always sparks my desire to clean out and organize. This year, I plan to tackle my quilting space—as I am getting bogged down with unfinished projects. In 10 to 15 minutes, I will think about the flimsy and why I never quilted it. If I no longer want it for myself, friends, or family, how can I do some simple quilting to complete it and donate it to someone in need? I also pull blocks. What was the plan? Do I need to make more blocks to get it done? Are they no longer interesting? Should I cut them up to create different blocks or use them in a scrappy quilt? If I get them to the quilt top stage, I revert to my original question on what to do with an unfinished flimsy. And what about the fabric I bought for a project that never made it to the sewing machine? Clearly, I lost interest. That fabric will go back to the fabric shelves in the appropriate color category. Oh, that starts a whole other can of worms!”– Dawn Fisher Polomski
‟I would recommend using the rule of three: Pick three projects that will help guide your work throughout the year. One should be a WIP (Work In Progress)—something you didn’t get a chance to finish this year but want to get done. Another should be a project you have the supplies for but never started (maybe that Halloween quilt that just went by the wayside). The final one should be a project that uses a new technique you really want to try (and this can be a small project—since it is a learning project). This way, you set yourself up to finish a project, make something you already know you want to make, and learn a new technique/skill. This will help set a positive, balanced tone for the year.”– Siobhan Fitzpatrick
‟One thing I do as the New Year begins is to start a new ‘Done List.’ In between (and during!) larger quilting projects, we often tackle smaller projects such as gifts, mending, and home decoration that take time but never make it onto a UFO list. A Done List includes all the stitching projects finished. Certainly, UFO lists serve a purpose. And it IS a great feeling to cross something off that list. Still, I seem to add two UFOs for each one I cross off! The Done List, however, is all positive—a tangible reminder of what you’ve stitched. It’s gratifying at the end of each year to see all you have accomplished.
So, as you gear up for the New Year, grab a sheet of paper or open a file on your phone and list each of your projects, large or small, as you finish them. And then, give yourself a well-deserved pat on the back for a job well done!”– Lyn Brown
‟People often ask me how I find time to sew while working full-time as a 6th-grade science teacher. Dedicating an hour (or more!) a day to projects ensures that some progress will be made. Let family members know you will be focusing on your passion for that set time—so your creative time is preserved. Some nights, quiltmaking may have to be skipped, but it’s amazing how consistent work for just that hour or so daily culminates in another finished quilt!
I find it helps to break down a project into small stages: design, fabric selection, cutting, piecing, layering, quilting, and binding. Within each stage, there are sub-tasks. A realistic estimate of how long sub-tasks will take helps set completion goals and rough dates for each stage. The satisfaction of mentally crossing tasks off the list brings each stage closer to completion. Before you know it, you’re in the last stage, binding the quilt, with another quilt nearly finished!
Our enthusiasm for a project, technique, tool, or fabric collection can cool; it’s okay to acknowledge this and move on. Forcing yourself to finish something your heart is not in can defeat the joy of quiltmaking. Items you are no longer interested in can be given to others or donated to good causes, freeing you to focus on the projects you most care about!”– Sujata Ryan
Feeling inspired yet? Whether you’re planning your dream quilt or just squeezing in a few minutes of sewing here and there, remember to enjoy the process. The New Year is your blank canvas—so let’s make it a colorful one, stitch by stitch.
Happy New Year of quilting!
