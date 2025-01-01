Ask the Experts: Tips and Advice for Quilt Planning in the New Year

“After the holidays, my sewing room often looks like a tornado has blazed through, leaving little bits and pieces as reminders of gifts created and shared. Before starting something new, I must take the time to tidy up my space. I consider this a gift to myself to cultivate creativity!

I begin by picking up and sorting scraps as I go. I have a place where I keep a few of my favorite commonly used strip sizes (sorted by color), and the rest gets sorted into a furniture piece next to my cutting table for easy access. I often remind myself ‘Future you will thank you’ when doing this tedious kind of sorting. Arranging my scrap cupboard by color speeds up my quilting process and sparks ideas. And because I challenge myself with ‘No Scrap Left Behind,’ even batting pieces have a place. I also try to arrange these pieces in a few different sizes. This allows me to easily find a certain size when I need it.

After getting my sewing room back in check, I am always inspired for my next project.”

– Corrie Hadaller