Ask the Experts: Tips, Ideas, and Advice for Holiday Quilting

“Handmade holiday giving is my favorite type of gift to give and receive, but it takes some planning and lots of time. When my daughter was little, I taught her how to make drawstring fabric gift bags. She was thrilled to help thread the drawstring through the casing or turn the bags inside out. When she was interested in using a sewing machine, she also helped to sew the bags: her favorite part was joining me in saying, “PIVOT!” when we turned a corner. We made gift bags in all different sizes and wrapped gifts for our friends and family. These are now beloved and get passed back and forth to this day!

I also love to participate in handmade holiday swaps with crafty friends. They are a great way to collect holiday decorations that you can look forward to using every year. Start this in late spring or summer when the holiday fabric collections hit the quilt shops. Decide with your friends if you want a theme–like an ornament swap or a table runner swap, then partner up and set a date to mail or gather for the exchange.”

– Michelle Freedman