Attending the International Quilt Festival

The International Quilt Festival is the largest annual quilt show in the United States, attracting 55,000 quilters from all over the world who descend upon Houston, Texas each fall. When you see images from the International Quilt Festival, inevitably your mind wonders what it is like to attend—the classes, the shopping, the QUILTS!

Usually there are more than 1,000 vendors, approximately 550 classes and lectures, and more than 1,600 quilts on display. But in the time of covid, what would Festival look like? And would quilters show up?

I got my badge and was ready to enjoy the quilt show.

Well, I attended Festival last week, and I can assure you the answer to that question is a wholehearted YES! While attendance and the size of the show was smaller than usual, quilters did in fact show up—and they were ready to enjoy friends, classes, and spend money. There were 1,100 quilts on display, and in all honesty, it felt just as massive as it usually feels.

The Plan

Once I knew I would be attending, I decided that I should have the full Festival experience. (While I have been to spring Festival, I never took classes and only went for one day.) For my first Houston Festival experience, I signed up for two classes (1 half-day and 1 full-day class) and a lecture and made sure I would still have time to see the quilts and shop. That equated to three full days plus preview night.

The Quilts

There is no doubt that the quilt exhibit is the star of the show. Here are just a few of the stunning quilts on exhibit.

Both Sides Now Exhibit: A collection of quilts by Kathy York were truly an inspiration. Each quilt featured different designs on either side.

Two Halves by Kathy York

Overlap by Kathy York. (Lori Baker is peeking out.)

Eye Contact: Making a Connection

A collection of mini quilts encourages the viewer to look each other in the eye.

The Classes

I am so glad that I took classes! I signed up for the “Let Me Surprise You! Just a Little” mystery with Charlotte Angotti. Oh my, how fun it was! You just needed to arrive with thread snips, a seam ripper, and pins. A sewing machine was provided by Brother, and it was all ready to sew when we got there. Charlotte had laser-cut kits made for us, and she walked us through the sewing. I had a blast!

My finished block is so colorful and fun!

Friday, I took an all-day class, “Yes, You CAN Freemotion Quilt!” with Jenny Lyon. I have done some very basic quilting like swirls and loops, but always on a machine that had stitch regulation. I wanted to expand my repertoire of basic patterns, and gain confidence. I did both. I learned to do freemotion quilting on a domestic machine without a stitch regulator and it was AMAZING!!!

We started by drawing on paper before trying the designs on fabric.

I did it! I had practiced drawing bubbles/pebbles before, but I never stitched them out on fabric.

The Vendors

Fabric, machines, notions, and kits, Oh My! Boy-oh-boy, there was plenty of shopping to do—and shopping I did. In the vendor area, there were mini-classes going on too. The buzz on the show floor was palpable.

One popular attraction is the mini-class kiosk where you can learn from world-class teachers.

Excited quilters line up for lectures from vendors.

If you ever get the opportunity to go to International Quilt Festival, I highly recommend it. It is delightful to be in the moment, see your quilting friends, and spend time enjoying your favorite pastime. What a tremendous blessing!

Happy Quilting!

Tracy