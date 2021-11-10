Back to the Beginner Brain | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 64

Lori and Tracy are back from Houston, TX and share all the great times and beautiful quilts from The International Quilt Festival with Ginger who, of course, had a million questions! In our Open Studio segment, Ginger’s two worlds collide. Content Producer for Sew News Magazine, Creative Machine Embroidery, Sew Daily Network, and BurdaStyle Academy, Meg Healy joins the podcast. Megs shares how she got started sewing and how she finally created her first baby quilt for her pet bunny and can’t wait to go bigger with her quilting. Lori finishes out the show sharing her two minutes of kindness.

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!

This episode is sponsored by Sonoma Wool Company. And make sure to stay tuned for Ginger’s chat with Amy Chesnut the owner of Sonoma Wool Company where they discuss wool batting and why wool batting should be a part of every crafter’s supplies stash.

Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger

The International Quilt Festival Winners: https://www.quilts.com/judged-show-winners-2021/

Charlotte Angotti : https://www.quiltmakersstudio.com/

Jenny K Lyons: https://quiltskipper.com/

Stitch Lab:

Lori’s Quilt Festival Picks:

Sharing the Moment by Hollis Chatelain

ABCDvine by Janet Stone

A small portion of the Cherrywood exhibit.

In Full Bloom Exhibit Info and Images: https://thequiltshow.com/see-quilts/featured-quilts/in-full-bloom-claudia-pfeil

Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry: https://thequiltshow.com/see-quilts/featured-quilts/in-full-bloom-claudia-pfeil

Kathy York: http://aquamoonartquilts.blogspot.com/

Tracy’s Quilt Festival Picks:

Two Halves Quilt by Katy York

Overlap Quilt by Katy York

Turn Up the Dial Quilt by Katy York

Diverging Distractions Quilt by Katy York

Open Studio | Meg Healy

Meg Healy:

Blog: https://megsayssew.com/about/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/meg.says.sew/

Sew News Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SewNews

Meg in the very first dress she made at age 12!

Sew and Tell Podcast: https://www.sewdaily.com/category/sewandtell/

Style Revive Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8ZcLCAr9nU07zwKUYMxsgLGTEa8z9TUx

Style Revive Challenge: Make a Mini Quilt for Your Pet Using Scrap Fabrics | Season 4, Ep. 4:

Meg’s bunny, Bubbly, got the first quilt Meg created. Lucky little bunny!!!

Style Revive: Hacking a Sweatshirt Pattern into a Quilted Jacket Using Scraps | Season 3, Ep. 3:

Meg’s first free motion quilted jacket!

Windom Quilted Bomber Jacket Sew Along – free to join! Look for more details later this month! (https://www.sewdaily.com/sew-news-windom-quilted-jacket-sew-along/)

Patterns Meg recommended:

Belford Backpack: https://www.sewdaily.com/product/sew-news-magazine-belford-backpack-gift-maker-series/

Grand Lake Duffle : https://www.sewdaily.com/product/sew-news-grand-lake-duffle-bag-workshop/

Nest Sweatshirt by Sew Liberated – cool piecing: https://sewliberated.com/products/nest-sweatshirt-pdf-sewing-pattern: https://sewliberated.com/products/nest-sweatshirt-pdf-sewing-pattern

Geodesic Sweatshirt by Blueprints for Sewing: https://www.blueprintsforsewing.com/geodesic-pattern

Tamarack Expansion by Grainline Studio: https://grainlinestudio.com/collections/jackets-coats/products/tamarack-hood-collar-variation-0-30?variant=39643608776786

FOLLOW THE HOSTS

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive

Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/

Email us: [email protected]