Back to the Beginner Brain | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 64

Lori and Tracy are back from Houston, TX and share all the great times and beautiful quilts from The International Quilt Festival with Ginger who, of course, had a million questions! In our Open Studio segment, Ginger’s two worlds collide. Content Producer for Sew News Magazine, Creative Machine Embroidery, Sew Daily Network, and BurdaStyle Academy, Meg Healy joins the podcast. Megs shares how she got started sewing and how she finally created her first baby quilt for her pet bunny and can’t wait to go bigger with her quilting. Lori finishes out the show sharing her two minutes of kindness.
This episode is sponsored by Sonoma Wool Company. And make sure to stay tuned for Ginger’s chat with Amy Chesnut the owner of Sonoma Wool Company where they discuss wool batting and why wool batting should be a part of every crafter’s supplies stash.
Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger
The International Quilt Festival Winners: https://www.quilts.com/judged-show-winners-2021/
Charlotte Angotti : https://www.quiltmakersstudio.com/
Jenny K Lyons: https://quiltskipper.com/
Stitch Lab:
Lori’s Quilt Festival Picks:
In Full Bloom Exhibit Info and Images: https://thequiltshow.com/see-quilts/featured-quilts/in-full-bloom-claudia-pfeil
Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry: https://thequiltshow.com/see-quilts/featured-quilts/in-full-bloom-claudia-pfeil
Kathy York: http://aquamoonartquilts.blogspot.com/
Tracy’s Quilt Festival Picks:
Open Studio | Meg Healy
Meg Healy:
Blog: https://megsayssew.com/about/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/meg.says.sew/
Sew News Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SewNews
Sew and Tell Podcast: https://www.sewdaily.com/category/sewandtell/
Style Revive Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8ZcLCAr9nU07zwKUYMxsgLGTEa8z9TUx
Style Revive Challenge: Make a Mini Quilt for Your Pet Using Scrap Fabrics | Season 4, Ep. 4:
Style Revive: Hacking a Sweatshirt Pattern into a Quilted Jacket Using Scraps | Season 3, Ep. 3:
Windom Quilted Bomber Jacket Sew Along – free to join! Look for more details later this month! (https://www.sewdaily.com/sew-news-windom-quilted-jacket-sew-along/)
Patterns Meg recommended:
Belford Backpack: https://www.sewdaily.com/product/sew-news-magazine-belford-backpack-gift-maker-series/
Grand Lake Duffle : https://www.sewdaily.com/product/sew-news-grand-lake-duffle-bag-workshop/
Nest Sweatshirt by Sew Liberated – cool piecing: https://sewliberated.com/products/nest-sweatshirt-pdf-sewing-pattern: https://sewliberated.com/products/nest-sweatshirt-pdf-sewing-pattern
Geodesic Sweatshirt by Blueprints for Sewing: https://www.blueprintsforsewing.com/geodesic-pattern
Tamarack Expansion by Grainline Studio: https://grainlinestudio.com/collections/jackets-coats/products/tamarack-hood-collar-variation-0-30?variant=39643608776786
