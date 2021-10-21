Bargello Quilts: Three Methods for a Dynamic Design

Bargello quilts are defined by the appearance of movement within the patchwork, an optical illusion of waves flowing and ebbing that is created from the strip sets sewn together in an off-set, mathematical pattern.

Bargello quilts are absolutely riveting.

And, for many quilters, intimidating. Let’s look at the different methods!

Fire and Ice uses the traditional method of Bargello construction.

Traditional Method

Traditionally for a Bargello quilt, a quilter sews strip sets into a tube shape, slices a section from the end of the tube, and unpicks a seam at a strategic spot. Fire and Ice uses this construction method, as you can see in this video.

This method is actually quite fun, and unusual. (And I personally like it employs my seam ripper as a creative tool, instead of a “mistake fixer.”)

The challenge is staying organized. There are a lot of strip sets cut in various sizes, with many sizes. A design wall, sticky notes and numbered pins, and a chart are useful!

Mademoiselle Jackie is created with a modified method, involving strip sets.

Modified Traditional Method

We quilters are an innovative bunch, and we’re always refining techniques. On the 3200 series of “Love of Quilting”, there’s an episode with Sue Harvey and Sandy Boobar in which they show a modified approach to the traditional Bargello technique. You still wield your seam ripper to unpick a few seams, but you aren’t sewing them into a tube. Instead, you can work from strip sets.

The result—Mademoiselle Jackie—is a stunning quilt.

As with most Bargello quilts, the dynamic design is driven by the width of the strips, and the placement of the color values. Having a range of fabrics from light to dark is essential to making the design work.

BarGelato as all the stunning power of the Bargello design, with half the fuss!

A Simplified Method

All those strips sets and unpicking can still be quite a lot of work, though. For a simplified technique that still captures that stunning look), check out the BarGelato! quilt-along with Kimberly Bennefield of NW Pepper.

Her quilt pattern is striking, and instead of selecting 20+ fabrics to get all the values needed, Kimberly relies on ombre prints. The Gelato collection from Maywood Studio goes from dark to light and back to dark across the width of the fabric, making it perfect for creating a Bargello look.

Kimberly’s tips for organization and dealing with color values are well worth watching—and can work on other Bargello quilts! For a fast, stunning quilt that will set you up for later success, you should check out the quilt-along.

Don’t be intimidated by bargello, because the results are worth it. You can start simple—as with BarGelato—or dive into the traditional approach. Most importantly, make sure you enjoy the process.

Quilting is about having FUN!