My kids may be grown and (nearly!) on their own. But there’s still no denying the fact that when it comes to America’s Favorite Pastime, I live in a house divided… by pinstripes. Who else has long conversations over dinner that revolve around which is the better team – Yankees vs. Red Sox? What level of play is superior – Majors vs. Minors? And my all-time favorite: Is there a superior pitch – Change-up vs. Curve Ball? And who else has tried to figure out how to quilt at a baseball game?

How It All Started

I grew up in a household that didn’t follow professional sports, so these debates have a way of going over my head but have learned to participate in the chatter because of my kids. It all started with softball. When your daughter is a fan, you become a fan. And when she plays in tournaments every single weekend, you tend to pay attention. Eventually, I fell in love with the game and will never look back.

Many a family member has opened a mint tin to find scissors and needles instead of a treat. This portable project was 100% inspired by Libby Williamson’s Tea Bag Art from Quilting Arts June/July 2017.

Baseball and Quilting Unite!

When it comes to quilting outside, our Quilting Arts Magazine readers know exactly what they’re doing. They’ve certainly inspired me on my journey with quilting on-the-go! Keep on reading to see just how this mom fell in love with baseball and made time to quilt at the same time.

1 Be Prepared: I always have a portable project at the ready. This one is a no-brainer! I use the time between innings to stitch a binding or add embellishment to my quilts. 2 You Can’t Buy Needles at the Hot Dog Stand: Ask me what’s in my purse… I always carry a sewing kit with extra pins, needles, and a spare thimble. My family knows NEVER to assume there are mints in the Altoid box. One tin holds embroidery supplies. I have others devoted to appliqué, knitting, and hand sewing projects. 3 Heed the Advice from the Coach: Fly Ball! I try to limit my stitching to between innings…. Watching the game is definitely the top priority, but if you’re stitching, it’s always a good idea to look up when hearing a warning from the coach.

If you want some inspiration on what types of tools you might want to bring with you, be sure to check out our definitive list of the best tools for quilting outside or while you’re on the go!

A Hometown Home Run

Last year, I had the extra joy of watching a young man from my neighborhood whose talent took him to the Cape Cod League as he prepared for a career in pro baseball. I’ve already identified a few baseball-inspired quilts to consider making for him once he’s drafted. I’m hoping he’s a New York Yankee, but we’ll be just as thrilled if he plays for the Boston Red Sox or even the Giants. I’m rooting for you, Matt — batter up!

My kind of catch!

Now that you know how to quilt at a baseball game, we hope you’ll get out there and start stitching. After all, The World Series is just around the corner! We hope you’ll consider sharing your creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. And be sure to let us know which team you’re rooting for, too!

