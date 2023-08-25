Toggle Side Menu
Beach Themed Quilts for National Beach Day: Our Top 6 Picks

Denise McKenna
Everyone loves a good day at the beach, right? And did you know there is even a National Beach Day on August 30 when beach lovers can celebrate the sun, sand, and waves? While it may sound like just a lot of fun and games and a good excuse to hit the sand, this holiday was started in 2014 to raise awareness of the beauty of beaches while also calling attention to keeping them clean and safe. It’s also the perfect time to dive into some of our favorite beach themed quilts — how wonderful!

“On the beach, you can live in bliss.” 

– Dennis Wilson, The Beach Boys

#1.) Beach Ball Bounce by Diane Tomlinson

Now if we are going to head to the beach, we need to be prepared and as quilters, that means quilty things. First, we need a beach blanket for hanging out and relaxing. I think Beach Ball Bounce would be the perfect choice. At 76” x 95”, it’s large enough to lounge on and some simple curved piecing means it can come together in a weekend.

Beach Ball Bounce by Diane Tomlinson

#2.) Beach Glass by Lori J. Miller

Another simple to piece choice is Lori J. Miller’s Beach Glass. The cool blues and greens definitely give that beachy, chill vibe!

beach themed quilts
Beach Glass by Lori J. Miller

#3.) Woven Beach Bag by Carol McLeod

A trip to the beach requires snacks, drinks, sunscreen, and of course, your favorite quilting magazine. We need something to haul all these goodies. Did you see Valerie Uland’s recent tutorial on making a quilted tote bag with precut 2½” strips? These bags are perfect for the beach or to use anytime.

how to make a quilted tote bag
Woven Beach Bag pattern designer by Carol McLeod, featured in the Love of Quilting May/June 2023 issue

4.) Beach Tote by Debra Finan

If you are looking for a simpler tote, this Beach Tote uses precuts for a fast finish.

beach themed quilts
Beach Tote by Debra Finan

5.) Summer Flip Flops by Carol Burniston

Standard beach attire always includes flip flops and what better way to show them off than with this playful quilt where you can show off all of your brightest and wildest prints.

Summer Flip Flops by Carol Burniston

6.) Beach Bum Vintage Camper by Terri Vanden Bosch

Those of us who live in landlocked state may not be able to head to the beach to celebrate National Beach Day, but we can bring the beach to us with some beautiful beach-inspired quilt décor. Terri Vanden Bosch’s Beach Bum Vintage Camper is part of a series of camper-themed quilts she designed for Quiltmaker. I can feel the sand in my toes already!

beach themed quilts
Beach Bum Vintage Camper by Terri Vanden Bosch

Which Beach Themed Quilt Is Your Favorite?

Whether you heading to the beach, the pool, or are just dreaming of a sunny escape, these projects are sure to bring the sunshine and fun to National Beach Day! If you decide to stitch up one of these patterns, be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.

