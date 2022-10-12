Behind the Scenes at Quilting Arts TV | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 29

The wait is over! Join Host Susan Brubaker Knapp and Editor Vivika Hansen DeNegre on the set of Quilting Arts TV for a very special podcast recording… in person after more than two years!

Susan and Vivika, On the Set of Quilting Arts TV series 2900

After a full 2 years of pandemic-related delays, Susan and Vivika reunite for the long-awaited taping of Quilting Arts TV. Recorded in Golden Colorado on the set of the show, this is a very special podcast episode: not only is it the first time they’ve recorded face-to-face, it is also available on video. See the two in action as they talk about the exciting new set, location, and slate of guests that make Quilting Arts TV a very special show.

WATCH this episode of the Quilting Arts Podcast below!

Click HERE to learn more about Quilting Arts TV series 2900, and to download the free companion eBook for the series.

Thank you to our QATV sponsors who make this show possible: Bernina, Glowforge, Panasonic, and eQuilter.com.

Subscribe today to the Quilting Arts Podcast!

Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions here.

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS