Behind the Scenes: Love of Quilting 3700 Series

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! A brand new season of “Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting” is coming! The 3700 series will debut in January 2021, on public television (check your local affiliate’s programming guide), and will also be available through the Quilting Daily store, or streaming with your Quilting Daily TV subscription!

Being on the set of “Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting” always feels a bit like a homecoming. We get to see familiar faces (lately, behind a mask!), hear from our viewers in the tips segment, and spend the week doing what we love best—teaching quilts!

Here are a few of the highlights from this season’s filming!

On episode 3713—Dash for Scraps, Angela Huffman faces her scrap-phobia! As a challenge, we had Lori Baker (who you may know from the Quilt & Tell podcast gather up scraps from her scrap bins, and ship them to Angela. Most of the pieces were fat eighth- or fat quarter-sized, and Angela came up with some unusual cutting methods to get all the pieces she needed for her double Churn Dashes. After she made the quilt, she thought of how she could have paper pieced a tiny Churn Dash to make a triple Dash! She shares that bonus on the show.

Sara Gallegos is never happier than when she’s playing with threads and decorative stitches. On episode 3704—Around We Go, she creates a very simple journal cover, and then starts to play. She uses a circular attachment—which are available for even the most basic sewing machine models—to stitch gorgeous circles, and uses a cording foot to attach beautiful threads.

Cording feet must be all the rage these days, because our guest Debi Keunnen-Baker used one on episode 3712—Hula, too! Debi is so knowledgeable about sewing machines, and has a style and flair that we all loved. What could we do with HER flair, and OUR patterns? Debi re-imagined Natalie Crabtree’s quilt Hula into a pillow, and broke out all of the decorative stitching! Cording, ribbon stitches, and quilting—it turned out so very pretty! Debi’s take on Dresden Plates, on episode 3706—English Wreaths, is absolutely stunning and fun. She uses a radiant stitch (or you could use a circular attachment!), and decorative-stitched quilting, to transform the pattern.

Guest Kate Colleran joined us for two episodes as well. Her episodes of My Quilt Style on Quilting Daily TV showed that she could take a pattern, and breathe new life into it. For her two episodes, she borrowed two patterns from Love of Quilting. The first was episode 3703—Firework Flowers, Kate reinterpreted Reed Johnson’s quilt from patriotic, to purple, blue, yellow pinwheeling stars! Episode 3709—Snowy Stars features a quilt from Jo Moury; it’s a challenging quilt, so we asked Kate to teach some of the methods for bringing the quilt together. Because that quilt, with its 45-degree stars and ribbon border, is gorgeous.

The 3700 series of “Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting” features 13 episodes of creative quilting inspiration and fun! Join us for some happy quilting!