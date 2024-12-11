Behind the Scenes: Love of Quilting TV’s 4500 Series

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

I’ve been producing Love of Quilting TV since the 2700 series, and I don’t believe we’ve ever had a season of Love of Quilting TV quite like the 4500 series! Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman really brought the sew-jo! Wintery quilts, summery quilts; technical challenges, whimsical improv; classic quilt blocks, and sassy quilt blocks… It’s my favorite type of line-up, which is one that makes me eager to get sewing!

As the producer, this is generally my view of the set, while I watch the four individual cameras on a monitor. Here, Sara and Angela are working through some steps before we film one of my favorite episodes–4509: If You’ve Got It…

Here are a few of my personal favorites from this season!

On Episode 4510: DIY Quilt Repairs, Robin O’Neil shares some antique and vintage quilts

Some time last year, Diane C. of Garfield, Arkansas, wrote into Love of Quilting with a tip about making a project bag for your quilt, and adding a pocket where you can store extra patches for repairs.

And it occurred to me that we’ve never done an episode about quilt repair—at least, not in recent memory!

So thank you Diane C., for inspiring one of my favorite episodes for this upcoming season of Love of Quilting!

Robin O’Neil joined us on the Love of Quilting set for episode 4510: DIY Quilt Repairs. Her philosophy isn’t about preservation or restoration; it’s about repairing quilts to use them again. Visible mending, using denture cleaner, checking for dye bleeding, cleaning antique or vintage quilts, re-binding—there’s a LOT in this episode. Let Robin’s infectious enthusiasm encourage you to fix damaged quilts that you may have given up on!

Robin O’Neil with Sara Gallegos on set of Love of Quilting TV

And since Robin traveled all the way from Oregon to Colorado to join us on set, she filmed another episode–Episode 4504: A Scrappy Boro Box–on creating a scrappy, soft-sided container. ‘Boro’ is the Japanese word for visible mending, Robin tells us, and these scrappy, bright little boxes with cheerful hand-stitching celebrate that idea! Easy enough for a seven-your-old to make and addictive enough for a seasoned quilter, these whimsical boxes are an excellent way to use up scraps and stretch your improvisational creativity. Better still, they are also very handy containers perfect for gifts or storing odds-and-ends.

Robin O’Neil’s scrappy boro boxes are easy and delightful

Our other guest was Elaine Theriault. Elaine has joined us on seasons past, and we’re always thrilled to have her join us on set because her projects usually take quilters outside the box, expanding your skillset with projects you actually want to make.

Elaine Theriault with Sara Gallegos, ready to film some wonderful episodes!

This season, on episode 4512: Vinyl & Zipper Project Bag, Elaine creates a zippered project bag with a see-through window. It’s ideal for blocks-in-progress, but I plan to make several for my specialty rulers and templates! She uses a three-hole cording foot to embellish the back, which is a fun technique. For my bag, I’ll probably test some free-motion skills, maybe thrown on some decorative stitches.

Elaine Theriault, with Sara Gallegos, explains some of the ‘why’ behind certain machine techniques.

Elaine’s other episode—4508: Sewing a Rope Bowl–was on creating a rope bowl on the sewing machine, complete with embroidered appliqué and motifs. There’s something mesmerizing about watching a bowl form under the needle, not unlike the mesmerizing feeling I get watch a potter work in a wheel. The bowl seems shockingly simple to do, and I’m impressed at how it can be embellished in the hoop.

After sewing the base, Elaine Theriault holds the bowl at an angle to build the walls of the bowl.

The quilt block Angela Huffman demonstrates on Episode 4507: Twilight Stars is very classic-looking… but uncommon. All while filming the episode, I kept wondering why this isn’t a more popular block. It’s a lovely star design, the techniques aren’t outside the norm, and it’s superb for showcasing larger prints. I suppose that’s one of the joys of this show: seeing old blocks made new again, or encountering new-to-you techniques. In fact, this episode features one of my favorite under-sung techniques—motif matching! If you’re using a large-scale print in a border, for example, it can be glaringly obvious where the fabric is spliced together, but with this technique, the join is nearly invisible.

Angela presents a quilt block that’s uncommon—and shouldn’t be! I can’t wait to try thos one out!

I feel like recently, Angela has been teaching more quilting techniques on the sewing machine. The longarm quilting machine episodes are always eye-opening, whether or not you have a longarm, because Angela focuses a lot on design and motifs. (On this season in Episode 4503, for example, she teaches different ways to construct classic rope and cable motifs, a design that can certainly be replicated on a sewing machine.) That said, seeing a master quilter like Angela quilt on a domestic sewing machine is marvelous. Her triangular grid design on Episode 4511: Machine Quilting and Big Stitch Binding is practical, attractive, and very achievable. And her ‘big stitch binding’ adds that note of whimsy that I’m excited to try out on some of my quilts… Once I actually get them quilted!

I love when Angela teaches quilting strategies on the sewing machine! This is a ‘feed-dog friendly’ quilting technique—no free-motion required!

Of Sara’s episodes, I most appreciated Episode 4506: Carolina Blooms, part 2 the most. Carolina Blooms is a quilt designed by Jocelyn Karran. It’s an intense quilt that spanned two magazine issues (and two TV episodes!). Because it’s a challenging quilt, I asked Sara to teach some techniques. The “U Seam” in episode 4506 is crazy, and I love that Sara is able to patiently walk us through the construction, breaking it down into clear steps with all kinds of practical advice. Sara is a fantastic teacher, and I think that shines through with this quilt. I also really dig her color choices, and want to see her version of the project when it’s done!

The pieces in Carolina Blooms can get really fiddly, so I love that Sara is able to break each one down into simple steps.

But hands-down, no question, my favorite episode of the season is Episode 4509: If You’ve Got It… Last year, Sara joked about doing a swimsuit episode, and I remembered this quilt by Cathy Laird. Sara was game for re-creating the quilt, so we have our swimsuit episode! There are a lot of cool techniques involved in making this quilt, and learning is central to what we do on the show, but this episode stands out most to me for the laughter and fun. Sara and Angela are both phenomenal teachers, and part of that is due to how much fun we have with them in the sewing room!

How can you not LOVE this quilt? The sunburned ladies are my favorite

The 4500 season of Love of Quilting TV is available through the Quilting Daily TV subscription or for individual purchase on December 18, 2024, or begins airing national on public television starting January 2025. Check local listings for air times!

