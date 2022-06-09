When Lori wasn’t available to record, Ginger and Tracy did a little digging only to find out that Teri Lucas was visiting Nebraska! A little begging ensued, and a little rearranging of the schedule, and this podcast is the result. We couldn’t do a show without Lori, now could we? Stay tuned to the end for letters from readers, plus bonus content!

Opening Segment

Tracy, Lori, and Ginger catch up.

Longmont Overalls Workshop—Free workshop in mid-August on SewDaily.com

Lori’s Ugly Quilt Challenge

Open Studios | Teri Lucas

Teri Lucas is the author of Color, Thread, & Free Motion Quilting: Learn to Quilt with Reckless Abandon (C&T Publishing, 2020) and the chief creative weirdo behind Terificreations.com.

Teaching Quilt

International Quilt Museum, Lincoln NE: https://www.internationalquiltmuseum.org/

The Red & White Quilt Exhibit: www.internationalquiltmuseum.org/exhibition/joanna-s-rose-red-white-collection

Letters from Readers

Very Slow Quilter-Joan Dean

Fine Finishes | Brought to you by HandiQuilter

Gina Siembieda discusses if she could only use three quilting feet for the rest of her life which would they be and why.

