Best Kept Secrets: Dollar Store Challenge Round 1

We love nothing better than making our crafting dollars go further and have fun while doing it! So, we decided to put our scrappy savviness to the test and give ourselves a challenge, a dollar store challenge to be exact.

The Rules

Pretty easy, we think:

$10 limit

Find supplies for studio organization, unusual products to use for crafting, and/or tools to create something new.

Taking the Challenge: Vanessa Lyman, Executive Producer, Quilting Daily

Idea #1. For $1.25 (plus tax), I have a pair of quilting gloves! The “nitrile” coating grips the quilt top pretty well, and I’ll likely snip off the tip of the thumb and index fingers. (That allows me to make selections on my machine’s touch screen, and grab bobbin threads, etc.) Because they’re so cheap, no regrets about chopping ‘em up!

Idea #2. It may not be decorative, but it’s cheap and effective! These retractable ID clips work great for holding snips, so you can always have a pair on hand whether you’re at the machine, the ironing board, or the cutting mat.

Idea #3. Floral foam is weirdly useful. I’ve used it as a tool caddy here (poke in your scissors, pins, stiletto, tweezers, etc.), but I’ve also cut off a chunk and taped it to my machine bed to create a ¼” seam guide, and you could also put it in the base of your pencil cup to prevent broken tips.

Idea #4. This was originally a tip from a “Love of Quilting” TV viewer! These hooks that you can adhere to pretty much any surface can obviously be adhered to your sewing machine… And I gotta say, having a pair of snips always hanging from my sewing machine has been fantastic. It’s the small things that make a difference!

Idea #5. OK, this was a stretch—literally! I saw this Slinky at the dollar store and thought, ‘I wonder what could I do with THAT in the sewing room?’ I stretched it out and tried it as a pattern filing system with mixed success (a little too flimsy with those paper print-outs). As a ruler holder, it worked out not too bad! Not sure what else I can use it for, but I’m determined to get creative!

Stay tuned for more Dollar Store Challengers and lots more sustainable, smart, and savvy ideas and ways to save money while quilting!

Take the Challenge with Us!

We challenge you to make a dollar store project, get organized with dollar store products, find a new tool, etc.! If you take the Dollar Store Challenge, make sure to email us a picture and description of your project (to [email protected]) and you could be featured on the Quilting Daily website or social channels. We can’t wait to see what you make!