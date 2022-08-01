Best-Kept Secrets: How to Photograph Quilts

If you’ve got a smart phone, that means you also have a camera. So you don’t have any excuses for not sharing your latest magnificent quilt project with everybody you know. Or do you? If you’re not getting the “ooohs!” and “aahhs!” you expect, maybe it’s not because of the fabulous design, the brilliant fabrics, or your perfect piecing. It might be your photo. If that’s the case, check out our latest Best-Kept Secrets: How to Photograph a Quilt

I’m far from being a great photographer (although I was raised by one). I’ll admit my quilt photos could use a little improvement. How about yours?

Here are our best tips for how to photograph a quilt:

1. Clean the Lens

If your photos are a little blurry, don’t blame the ghost in the room. Instead, use a microfiber cleaning cloth, lens cleaning wipes, or a little isopropyl alcohol diluted with distilled water on a Q-tip to gently clean the lens.

Start with a clean lens.

2. Prepare the Background

Consider what’s behind, under, or around your quilt. We all want to see every detail of that beautifully pieced or appliquéd quilt—but seeing hands and feet poking out from the edges—maybe not so much.

Not the best look for a quilt.

Will it look amazing on a bed? Can it be hung on the wall? How about draping it over a sofa or fence? Or displaying it on a table, a countertop, or laying it out on a hardwood floor? If needed, use some backdrops like a plain white sheet, or poster board.

Find a nice background. This quilt hangs on the brick wall above my fireplace.

3. Set the Mood with Props

Use coordinating pillows or shams with your bed quilt.

Add a few Christmas decorations near your holiday quilt.

Showcase your table runner and placemats with a fancy centerpiece.

You get the idea!

Add a few props to showcase your project.

4. Check the Lighting

If you can, avoid artificial light sources (including your camera’s flash) which can distort the colors and add unwanted shadows.

Even with every light in the room turned on, this quilt looks dull.

When taking photos indoors, photograph close to large windows in the daytime to get natural light.

The photo on the left was taken in the evening with indoor lighting, and the quilt on the right in the morning with all the curtains open. See a difference?

For outdoor shots, overcast and partly cloudy days are best. Or stay in the shade. But watch for dappled sunlight and shadows, which can distract from the quilt.

Natural light—good. But those shadows—not so great.

The very best lighting is natural light. And the very best time for natural light is early morning or late afternoon.

Indirect natural light is so much better!

5. Getting the Best Angle

If your intention is to take a flat shot of your quilt, aim your camera straight toward its center. That may mean hanging it high on a wall. Or climbing a ladder to take a picture of the quilt on the floor. Anything to avoid your square or rectangular quilt looking more like a trapezoid! (There are some camera editing tricks that can help.)

And don’t forget to go in for some close ups—especially to highlight awe-inspiring quilting.

Zoom in on the quilting.

But it’s okay to take some more interesting staged shots. Try taking photos from different angles. For bed shots, stand at the right bottom corner of the bed and aim toward the pillows at the head. Or stand a little off to the side to capture a more interesting view of a quilt draped over a chair.

6. Editing Your Photos

Isn’t it grand that camera phones come with all sorts of tools to enhance your photos? I don’t always have time to stage my quilts or to check the lighting. But there are tricks and tools I can use to make minor adjustments on my phone–like cropping, increasing exposure, adding contrast, lightening shadows, adding a little vibrance, correcting the tint, and playing a little with colors. I can even square up those trapezoids!

Use your camera’s tools to tweak your photos. You can’t get rid of the creases, but you can get nearly square corners!

7. Practice, Practice, Practice!

As with any skill, a little practice and a little playtime will go a long way to improving your photos. And your quilts will get the adoration they deserve!

Happy Quilting!

Eileen