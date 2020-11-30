Best of 2020: Quilting Daily TV

The year 2020 has been the year of virtual connection and video. Lots of video. Not only do we need to keep ourselves entertained, but now is the perfect opportunity to dive in and catch up on the 4,000+ quilting videos and tutorials in the Quilting Daily TV library! Our audience has been digging into the wonderful and fascinating array of quilting tutorials and techniques from some of the greatest instructors on the planet and we want to make sure that you you get in on the action too!

But delving into all of these amazing videos got us curious. What have been our most popular video offerings this year? Below are our top three QDTV selections this year:

Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman are visited by friends and family on this season of Love of Quilting! Learn special techniques like mock yarn-tying and split Economy blocks, and discover fun and fascinating quilt designs, from Disappearing Hourglass blocks to commemorative T-shirt quilts. Whether new to the craft or an experienced quilter, you’ll discover a wealth of inspiration on the 3500 series of Love of Quilting!

In the 2500 season of “Quilting Arts TV,” we explore how an artistic approach to technique and design can move quilters Beyond the Boundaries and take bold steps to expand their artistry. With every episode, viewers are encouraged to take a step outside of their comfort zone and push creative boundaries. It might be a new color palette, a different material, or simply reevaluating a basic technique by adding a new twist. There are no boundaries holding you back when you make time for contemporary quilting and Quilting Arts every day!

In the 2200 season of “Quilting Arts TV,” we’re creating a fireworks display of color and design that explodes onto the quilting landscape. We’re here to blow up the rules and change the way you look at contemporary quilting. Host Susan Brubaker Knapp joins today’s top quilt artists to fan the fire of creativity as they inspire you with new techniques using unique materials and embellishments, innovative technology, and even sharing some secret tips. Stand back as “Quilting Arts TV” lights the fuse and sets off the spark as you make time for contemporary quilting every day.

Those were just a few of our 2020 audience favorites, but there is so much more in store for you with our All-Access Quilting Daily TV subscription!

Get expert guidance from the stars, such as Mary and Marianne Fons, Patrick Lose, Jan Patek, Angela Huffman, Tula Pink, Thomas Knauer, Susan Brubaker Knapp, Victoria Findlay Wolfe, Jim Shore, Katy Jones and so many more.

This is also home to some of your favorite PBS shows as well – Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting and Quilting Arts TV.

Your subscription includes:

• Unlimited access to all quilting streaming videos

• Access to all new quilting videos. New videos are added regularly!

• The ability to go full-screen in excellent quality

• Mobile friendly — use on any device!

We’ve also recently added some new selections, including My First Quilt with Sara Gallegos. Popular quilt and sew teacher Sara Gallegos walks you through all the basics of making a quilt. Whether you are just starting out or just want to brush up on your basics, Sara’s fun teaching style is a pleasure to watch. You will be inspired to quilt in no time!

Other great shows you can watch 24/7:

• Quilt Monkey

• Quilt It! The Longarm Show

• Absolute Beginner Machine Embroidery

• Design Studio with Thomas Knauer

• Tula’s House

• Eleanor Burns Quilt in a Day

• And many more!

